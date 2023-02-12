In Minnesota, victims of nonconsensual condom removal to have right to file lawsuit under new bill

Photo by Dainis Graveris on Unsplash

ST. PAUL, MN. - A new bill in Minnesota would make it illegal for a person to remove a condom without consent during a sexual encounter. The bill, S.F. No. 134 – Civil cause of action for nonconsensual removal of a condom, defines "condom," "intimate part," and "sexual battery." If passed, it would provide for a civil lawsuit against the offender and allow for damages, including special and punitive damages, to be awarded to the victim.

The importance of this bill lies in the fact that sexual consent is a crucial aspect of any sexual encounter. Both parties must enthusiastically agree to participate in the sexual act, and removing a condom without consent violates that agreement. This behavior is a form of sexual assault and can lead to unintended pregnancies and other serious consequences.

Despite its importance, Senate Republicans opposed the bill and other proposals presented by the DFL. However, Senator Clare Oumou Verbeten, the bill's author, has pledged to continue the fight to uphold the right of Minnesotans to bodily autonomy.

According to the bill, a person who commits sexual battery is liable to the victim for special and punitive damages. The court may also award the victim a civil penalty of up to $10,000, equitable relief, and reasonable attorney fees. Additionally, the court is required to allow confidential writings to protect the plaintiff's privacy.

The bill will become effective on August 1, 2023, and will apply to causes of action accruing on or after that date. This means that anyone who has experienced nonconsensual removal of a condom after this date would have the right to file a lawsuit against the offender.

In closing, S.F. No. 134 – Civil cause of action for nonconsensual removal of a condom is an important piece of legislation that seeks to protect the rights of Minnesotans. It highlights the importance of sexual consent and the consequences of violating that consent. While the bill has faced opposition, its author, Senator Clare Oumou Verbeten, remains committed to the fight for bodily autonomy and the right to file a civil lawsuit against the offender.