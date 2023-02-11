New Kentucky legislation bans the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in retail pet shops

Photo byPaul HanaokaonUnsplash

FRANKFORT, KY. - The Kentucky General Assembly has recently introduced a new bill to regulate the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits. The bill, SB-56, sets guidelines for retail pet shops, breeders, brokers, and public spaces regarding the sale of these animals.

The bill defines a retail pet shop as a for-profit establishment open to the public that sells household pets, food, and supplies. Retail pet shops are prohibited from selling, bartering, or transferring ownership of dogs, cats, or rabbits. However, they can collaborate with animal shelters to showcase animals for adoption.

Retail pet shops are also prohibited from collaborating with entities that are affiliated with breeders or brokers, obtaining animals from breeders or brokers for payment or compensation, or reselling animals obtained from breeders or brokers. Moreover, the bill requires retail pet shops to maintain records of the source of each animal they showcase and to post a sign with the name of the animal rescue organization in a visible location.

In addition, the bill prohibits the sale of any dog, cat, or rabbit of any age in a publicly accessible space. However, local governing bodies can adopt more stringent animal welfare requirements.

The bill also imposes penalties for violating the provisions of the bill. A person violating any of the bill's provisions may be fined between $5 and $100, imprisoned for 5 and 60 days, or both. In addition, retail pet shop operators who violate the bill's provisions face a civil penalty of $500 for each animal offered for sale in violation of the bill.

The Kentucky General Assembly's new bill on the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits aims to protect animal welfare by regulating the practices of retail pet shops, breeders, brokers, and public spaces. The bill sets guidelines and imposes penalties for violations, ensuring that animals are treated humanely and ethically.

