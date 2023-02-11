New Ohio bill aims to change federal labor standards for teen workers

Photo by Naassom Azevedo on Unsplash

COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio lawmakers have recently introduced a new bill in the 135th General Assembly to modify the Fair Labor Standards Act. The bill aims to allow people under 16 years of age to work between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. during the school year with the approval of their parent or legal guardian. The bill was introduced by Senator Schaffer and co-sponsored by Senators Cirino, Reineke, Brenner, Wilson, and Romanchuk.

The move comes in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market. The United States lost over 22 million jobs in April 2020, resulting in an unemployment rate of 14.8%, the highest ever recorded since data collection began in 1948.

Despite recovering some lost jobs, employers still face a shortage of workers to fill the over 10 million available positions. Similarly, Ohio lost nearly 900,000 jobs in April 2020; as of November 2022, the unemployment rate for teenage workers was 11.3%.

The labor shortage has forced business owners to adjust their operations, including reducing open hours. Allowing people under 16 years of age to work between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. during the school year could help business owners hire the necessary staff to resume their usual hours of operation. This, in turn, could lead to local economic growth as more people become employed and spend their wages on local goods and services, requiring businesses to hire additional workers to meet the increased demand.

Currently, the Fair Labor Standards Act and Ohio law permit people under 16 years of age to work until 9 p.m. during summer months or other school holidays. Extending the hours during the school year would give business owners the flexibility they need to meet their operating needs.

The resolution urging Congress to make changes to the Fair Labor Standards Act was passed by the Senate of Ohio and awaits concurrence from the House of Representatives. If passed, the Clerk of the Senate will transmit authenticated copies of the resolution to the President Pro Tempore and Secretary of the United States Senate, the Speaker and Clerk of the United States House of Representatives, the members of the Ohio Congressional delegation, and the news media of Ohio.

In conclusion, the new bill introduced in Ohio aims to modify the Fair Labor Standards Act and allow people under 16 years of age to work during the school year. The bill could solve the ongoing labor shortage and help boost the local economy. The resolution is expected to impact businesses and Ohio's job market positively.