New Massachusetts gun ban bill changes language to target any weapon with a semiautomatic mechanism

BOSTON, MA. - Massachusetts recently introduced a new bill, HD.353, to regulate firearms in the state. The bill is comprehensive in its approach and amends several sections of the state's General Laws, including sections 61, 121, 123, 131M, 131Q, 17, 18, 18A, 21A, 22, and 24B of chapter 140 and chapter 265.

One of the most significant changes introduced by the bill is replacing the term "assault weapon" with "any rifle or shotgun containing a semiautomatic mechanism." This change aims to define the types of firearms regulated under the bill clearly.

The term "large capacity weapon" is also redefined to include firearms, rifles, or shotguns that are semiautomatic with a fixed large capacity feeding device or those that are semiautomatic and capable of accepting or readily modifiable to accept any detachable large capacity feeding device. The definition also includes weapons with a rotating cylinder that can accept more than ten rounds of ammunition in a rifle or firearm and more than five shotgun shells in the case of a shotgun.

The bill also provides exemptions for specific categories of individuals, including law enforcement officers and individuals employed by state or federal government agencies, which are not prohibited from receiving such firearms or feeding devices. In addition, antique or relic weapons, theatrical props, and other weapons not intended for use as functional weapons and cannot be readily modified into an operable large-capacity weapon are exempt from the bill's provisions.

The bill has been introduced amid growing concerns about gun violence in the state and aims to promote public safety by regulating firearms. The comprehensive approach taken by the bill addresses various aspects of firearms regulation, including the definition of firearms, the definition of large-capacity weapons, and exemptions for certain categories of individuals.

The bill has received mixed reactions from different groups. Supporters of the bill argue that regulating firearms and promoting public safety is necessary, while opponents argue that it infringes upon their constitutional right to bear arms. The debate over gun regulation is a contentious issue in the United States, and the introduction of this bill is likely to spark further discussions and debates in the coming days.

In short, the introduction of bill HD.353 in Massachusetts is a significant development in the state's efforts to regulate firearms and promote public safety. The comprehensive approach taken by the bill, which amends several sections of the state's General Laws, is aimed at providing a clear definition of firearms and large-capacity weapons and exempting specific categories of individuals. However, the bill has received mixed reactions, and its impact will depend on the outcome of the ongoing debate over gun regulation in the United States.