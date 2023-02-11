West Virginia's new bill aims to protect firearms purchases from government tracking

CHARLESTON, WV. - West Virginia is considering a new bill that could significantly impact the rights of firearms owners in the state. The bill, known as the "Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act," seeks to protect the rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and Section 22, Article III of the West Virginia Constitution.

In September of 2022, the world's three largest payment card networks announced that they would assign a unique Merchant Category Code to firearms retailers accepting payment cards for purchases. This decision was made after 28 members of Congress sent a public letter to the networks, pressuring them to adopt the new code.

The letter stated that the new Merchant Category Code for firearms retailers would be the "first step towards facilitating the collection of valuable financial data that could help law enforcement in countering the financing of terrorism efforts."

The new Merchant Category Code will allow banks, payment card networks, acquirers, and other entities involved in payment card processing to identify and separately track lawful payment card purchases at firearms retailers in West Virginia.

This paves the way for unprecedented surveillance of Second Amendment activity and unprecedented information sharing between financial institutions and the government. This potential for cooperative surveillance and tracking of lawful firearms and ammunition purchases will significantly affect citizens wishing to exercise their federal and state constitutional rights to keep and bear arms in West Virginia.

While federal law requires some financial institutions to report transactions highly indicative of money laundering or other unlawful activities, no federal or state law authorizes financial institutions to surveil and track lawful activities by customers in cooperation with law enforcement. In fact, the federal Right to Financial Privacy Act and West Virginia's Maxwell Governmental Access to Financial Records Act prohibit financial institutions from disclosing a customer's financial records except in limited circumstances.

The Legislature in West Virginia is intent on prohibiting the misuse of payment card processing systems to surveil, report, or otherwise discourage constitutionally protected firearm and ammunition purchases within the state's jurisdiction. This bill is an important step towards ensuring that the rights of firearms owners are protected and that they are not subjected to unwarranted surveillance or tracking.

If passed, the Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act would be a major victory for firearms owners in West Virginia and could set a precedent for other states to follow. The bill is currently under consideration, and its outcome remains to be seen, but it is clearly an issue of great importance to many West Virginia residents.