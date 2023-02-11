Rhode Island's Legislature considers new laws that give terminally ill patients more end-of-life options

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

PROVIDENCE, RI. - The state of Rhode Island recently introduced a new act to provide terminally ill patients with end-of-life options. The Lila Manfield Sapinsley Compassionate Care Act was introduced by Senators Kallman, Miller, Valverde, Murray, DiMario, Acosta, Euer, and Pearson, on February 01, 2023. If enacted, the act will be added to Title 23 of the General Laws entitled "HEALTH AND SAFETY" and will provide end-of-life care for Rhode Island residents who are suffering from a terminal condition.

The act defines several key terms, including "terminal condition," "capable," "healthcare provider," and "physician." A terminal condition is defined as an incurable and irreversible disease that would result in death within six months or less. The term capable refers to a patient's ability to make and communicate health care decisions to a physician, including communication through persons familiar with the patient's manner of communicating if they are available. Finally, a healthcare provider is defined as a person, partnership, corporation, facility, or institution licensed or authorized by law to administer healthcare or dispense medication in a profession's ordinary business or practice.

Under the act, a physician shall not be subject to any civil or criminal liability or professional disciplinary action if the physician prescribes medication to a patient with a terminal condition to hasten the patient's death. In addition, the act outlines specific requirements for prescription and documentation, including a patient's written request signed in the presence of two subscribing witnesses and the physician's determination that the patient is suffering from a terminal condition, is capable, and can make an informed decision.

The act also specifies that palliative care shall have the same definition as in § 23-89-3 and that a "bona fide physician-patient relationship" means a treating or consulting relationship in which a physician has completed a full assessment of the patient's medical history and current medical condition, including a personal physical examination.

The Lila Manfield Sapinsley Compassionate Care Act is a significant step forward for the state of Rhode Island, as it provides terminally ill patients with end-of-life options that were not previously available. Additionally, this act is a model for other states to consider when developing their end-of-life care policies. Finally, it ensures that patients are treated with dignity and respect during the end of their lives.