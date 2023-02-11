Vermont introduces bill to end tipped minimum wage and ensure fair pay for all

MONTPELIER, VT. - Vermont legislators have introduced a new bill, H.225, to eliminate the tipped minimum wage and ensure that all employees, including those in the hospitality industry, receive the standard minimum wage by 2024. The bill was introduced by Representatives Troiano of Stannard, Arrison of Weathersfield, Campbell of St. Johnsbury, and 13 other legislators and has been referred to the Committee on Labor.

The current minimum wage in Vermont is $13.18, which was increased from $12.55 the previous year. This rate is set to increase by 5% or the percentage increase of the Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) every year. In addition, the bill proposes eliminating the separate pay rate for tipped employees in the hospitality industry, who currently receive an introductory wage rate of $9.90. Instead, by 2024, these employees will receive the same minimum wage rate as other employees in the state.

Tipped employees work in hotels, motels, tourist places, or restaurants and receive more than $120.00 per month in direct and personal customer service tips. The bill aims to eliminate the disparity in pay between tipped and non-tipped employees, ensuring that all employees receive fair and equal pay for their work.

The bill was enacted by the General Assembly of the State of Vermont and will take effect immediately upon passage. This new legislation is a significant step towards ensuring fair and equal pay for all employees in the state, and it is in line with the nationwide movement to eliminate the tipped minimum wage.

In conclusion, the introduction of H.225 is a positive step towards ensuring that all employees in Vermont receive fair and equal pay for their work. The bill eliminates the tipped minimum wage, ensuring that employees in the hospitality industry receive the same minimum wage rate as other employees in the state by 2024. The legislation is set to take effect immediately upon passage, marking a significant step towards fair and equal pay for all workers in Vermont.

