Arizona considers new laws protecting policyholder's rights in underwriting decisions

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ. - The Arizona State Legislature is considering a new HB 2065 bill that will change insurance companies' underwriting decisions. This bill will significantly impact the insurance industry in the state. Moreover, it will provide new rights and protections for policyholders, applicants, and individuals proposed for coverage.

Under the new bill, insurance companies must provide the specific reasons for adverse underwriting decisions in writing or advise the person that they may receive the specific reasons in writing upon written request. Within 90 business days of receiving the notice of an adverse underwriting decision, the policyholder or applicant may make a written request to receive the specific reasons for the decision.

Within 21 business days of receiving the written request, the insurance company must provide the policyholder or applicant with the specific reason for the adverse decision in writing if the information was not initially furnished in writing. Furthermore, the insurance company must also provide specific personal and privileged information that supports the reasons for the decision, except in cases where the company has a reasonable suspicion of criminal activity, fraud, material misrepresentation, or material non-disclosure.

Additionally, the insurance company must provide the names and addresses of the sources that supplied the specific information items. However, the identity of any medical professional or medical care institution will be disclosed directly to the individual or the designated medical professional, depending on the insurance company's preference.

The new bill also outlines the information the insurance company must provide if an adverse underwriting decision is based on credit-related information. For example, the insurance company must provide information about the source of the consumer report and how the individual may obtain a copy of the report. The company must also describe up to four factors that were the primary cause of the adverse action that resulted from the insurance score.

Finally, the bill prohibits insurance companies from using certain types of credit history to calculate an insurance score, including medical collection accounts, bankruptcies or liens over 7 years old, and certain types of credit cards. The bill also prohibits insurance scores from being calculated using income, ethnicity, religion, marital status, nationality, or the consumer's age as a factor, except for specific underwriting purposes.

In conclusion, the new bill clarifies the insurance underwriting process and ensures that policyholders and applicants have the necessary information about their insurance decisions. With these changes, the insurance industry in Arizona is poised for a more transparent and equitable future.