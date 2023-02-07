Colorado water plan praised for increased focus on river protection

Photo by Omer Salom on Unsplash

DENVER, CO. - The Colorado Water Plan has received praise from a coalition of conservation organizations for its increased focus on river protection, watershed health, and accessibility for all residents. The new plan, the official version of the 2015 Colorado Water Plan, lays out a comprehensive strategy for building resilience in the face of climate change and its effects on the state's water resources.

Matt Rice, the southwest regional senior director of American Rivers, praised the new plan for its emphasis on water conservation and the urgent need to address the effects of climate change. In addition, Rice stated that the new plan recognizes the importance of maintaining healthy rivers and the many benefits that come with it, including economic growth and job creation in rural areas.

According to Rice, the new plan also highlights the significance of river flows for outdoor recreation and the environment, which was not emphasized in the initial water plan. The new plan is expected to receive significant funding from the federal government, which will help fund local water projects across the state.

Despite the success of the revised Colorado Water Plan, Rice noted that it still faced challenges, including a funding shortfall of approximately $3 billion in the initial plan. However, the coalition of conservation organizations worked hard to ensure that the projects that benefit the environment and recreation received adequate funding.

Rice stated that river-based recreation, such as boating and fishing, is a significant economic driver for rural Colorado, generating 18 billion dollars annually. He emphasized that maintaining healthy rivers and ensuring their cleanliness and flow is essential to the long-term success of Colorado's water plan.

In closing, the revised Colorado Water Plan has received widespread praise for its increased emphasis on river protection, watershed health, and accessibility for all residents. Moreover, the new plan recognizes the importance of maintaining healthy rivers and the many benefits that come with it, including economic growth and job creation in rural areas.