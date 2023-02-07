Maine Secretary of State opposes Voter ID law: Calls it an unnecessary burden

Photo by Noah Pederson on Unsplash

AUGUSTA, ME. - Maine Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, has expressed her opposition to a proposed bill that would make it mandatory for Maine voters to present photo identification when they go to the polls. On Monday, Bellows spoke before the Committee for Veterans and Legal Affairs, explaining that the new legislation would be an unnecessary financial burden for the state and cause major logistical problems at polling stations.

Bellows pointed out that Maine already requires voters to provide proof of identity and residency when they register to vote. This procedure ensures that only residents of Maine can participate in elections. The Secretary of State also stressed that voter ID laws could disproportionately impact marginalized groups such as people of color, seniors, individuals with disabilities, and transgender people. These laws may also undermine these communities' trust in the elections' fairness.

The proposed legislation results from the unfounded claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. It is part of a larger effort by Republicans to focus on election security. Another bill is also being considered by the Maine Legislature that would make it mandatory for voters to update their registration every four years.

Bellows argues that elections in Maine are already secure, accessible, and fair and that the best way to increase public confidence in the electoral process is not by responding to unfounded fears with more legislation.

To sum up, Bellows' stance on the proposed voter ID law highlights the importance of ensuring that elections are accessible and fair for all eligible voters. By requiring photo identification, the state may be making it harder for people to vote, which is against the principles of a democratic society. Instead of responding to fears with legislation, the focus should be on maintaining the integrity of elections while ensuring everyone's voice is heard.