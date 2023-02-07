New bill aims to reduce time for civil actions in South Dakota

Photo by Cytonn Photography on Unsplash

PIERRE, SD. - The South Dakota government is trying to change the legal system by reducing the time in which certain civil actions can be taken. They have introduced a new bill called House Bill 1040. This bill was introduced by Representative Blare and aimed to reduce the time frame for when these civil actions can take place.

Currently, in South Dakota, if someone wants to take legal action against someone else, they have three years to do so unless a different law sets a different time limit. House Bill 1040 is trying to change this and make it so that people only have one year to take legal action.

The bill will only apply to specific legal actions, such as when someone is taking legal action against a sheriff, coroner, or constable for something that happened while they were doing their job. It will also apply to legal actions against someone for not following the law and causing harm to someone else. However, it will not apply to legal actions for someone escaping jail.

This new bill is an important change for the legal system in South Dakota. It could affect the outcome of many legal cases, and it will be interesting to see how it will change things in the future. The bill is still being reviewed, so it is unclear whether it will become law. People interested in finding out more about the bill and its progress can check the South Dakota Legislature's website.

In general, the goal of this bill is to make the legal process simpler and faster for people in South Dakota. Reducing the time in which people can take legal action will help ensure that cases are dealt with more quickly and fairly. This will benefit everyone involved, saving time and money and making the legal system work more efficiently.

The South Dakota government is improving its legal system by reducing the time for specific civil actions. The new bill, House Bill 1040, aims to make the legal process faster and more efficient, which will suit everyone involved. The bill is still being reviewed, but people can follow its progress on the South Dakota Legislature's website.