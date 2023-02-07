State of Alaska takes steps to tackle opioid crisis with new education initiative

Photo by Michał Parzuchowski on Unsplash

ANCHORAGE, AK. - Alaska's House Bill No. 6 aims to address the growing problem of opioid abuse in the state by introducing an opioid abuse awareness and prevention curriculum for students. The bill was introduced by Representative Rauscher and was referred to the Health and Social Services, Education, and Finance committees.

Under the bill's provisions, the Department of Education and Early Development will develop the curriculum taught to students in grades six through twelve. The curriculum must provide at least 60 minutes of instruction annually. It will cover topics such as the dangers of using opioids, including drugs that may contain fentanyl, awareness of opioids that target children, the science related to using opioids, prevention of opioid abuse, and detection of early warning signs related to opioid addiction in school-aged children.

The department will consult with relevant state and tribal entities, family members of individuals who have had an opioid overdose, and the Department of Health while developing the curriculum. The curriculum is expected to be taught during, or as close as practicable to, the last week in October.

The Department of Education and Early Development will be given the authority to adopt regulations necessary to implement the bill. However, these regulations will not take effect until the law's effective date. The department must develop the curriculum by June 30, 2023, and the bill's provisions relating to the curriculum will take effect on September 1, 2023.

In conclusion, House Bill No. 6 serves as a crucial step toward addressing the issue of opioid abuse in Alaska and ensuring that students are well-informed about its dangers. The bill has the potential to save lives by increasing awareness and preventing opioid abuse among young people.