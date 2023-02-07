West Virginia to consider parental notification for minors receiving contraceptives

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BamvF_0kfbbke000
Photo byReproductive Health Supplies CoalitiononUnsplash

CHARLESTON, WV. - West Virginia is considering new legislation, Senate Bill 5, which aims to amend the Code of West Virginia and add a new article requiring physicians to notify parents when prescribing contraceptives to minors. The bill, introduced by Senators Maynard, Karnes, and Azinger on January 11, 2023, has been referred to the Committee on Health and Human Resources.

The proposed article, designated as §16-2Q-1, will require physicians within the state to provide parental notification when prescribing contraceptives to a minor. According to the bill, a "minor" is defined as a person under the age of 18 years who has not graduated from high school. A "contraceptive" is a drug or device approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prevent pregnancy.

The bill aims to ensure that parents are aware of their child's use of contraceptives and can provide guidance, support, and access to other resources. The proposed legislation is a significant step in ensuring that minors have access to comprehensive and responsible health care while involving their families in their health decisions.

The proposed legislation has already sparked discussion and debate among various groups, including medical professionals, parents, and advocacy organizations. For example, some medical professionals argue that the bill may interfere with the doctor-patient relationship and discourage minors from seeking necessary medical care. On the other hand, some parents believe that the bill is necessary to ensure that minors receive adequate guidance and support regarding their sexual health.

In conclusion, the proposed legislation aims to strike a balance between the right of minors to receive comprehensive health care and the right of parents to be involved in their child's health decisions. It remains to be seen how the bill will progress through the legislative process and what the outcome will be. However, the proposed legislation will significantly impact how minors receive health care in West Virginia.

# Charleston# West Virginia# Contraceptive Law# Minors# Parents

Comments / 7

Published by

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

Auburn, AL
4K followers

