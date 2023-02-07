Massachusetts considers reducing sentence lengths for bone marrow and organ donors

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

BOSTON, MA. - The Massachusetts legislature is currently considering a new HD.3822, which would allow eligible incarcerated individuals to reduce their sentence length by donating bone marrow or organs. This bill seeks to establish a Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Program within the Department of Correction and a Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Committee.

The Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Program would allow incarcerated individuals to receive a reduction in their sentence length of anywhere from 60 to 365 days as long as they donate bone marrow or organs. The Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Committee would be responsible for implementing the program and would consist of five members.

The Commissioner of the Department of Correction would act as the chair of the committee, and there would be a medical director from the Department of Correction, a bone marrow and organ donation specialist from a hospital within the Commonwealth, and a representative from an organization advocating for bone marrow donations within the Commonwealth.

The governor would make the final two appointments. In addition, they would include a board member of an advocacy group advocating for the rights of incarcerated individuals and a Massachusetts District Attorney’s Association member.

The Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Committee would be responsible for determining the eligibility requirements for incarcerated individuals to participate in the program and determining the amount of bone marrow or organs donated needed to reduce an individual’s sentence. They would also be responsible for filing annual reports, including information on the amounts of bone marrow and organs donated and the estimated life-saving associated with these donations.

It should be noted that all costs associated with the Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Program would be borne by the benefiting institutions and their affiliates and not by the Department of Correction. There would also be no commissions or monetary payments made to the Department of Correction for bone marrow donated by incarcerated individuals.

This bill has the potential to make a significant impact on both the lives of incarcerated individuals and the lives of those in need of bone marrow or organ transplants. Allowing eligible incarcerated individuals to reduce their sentence length through donations incentivizes them to give back to their community meaningfully. Furthermore, involving a variety of stakeholders in the implementation and administration of the program ensures that it will be carried out transparently and effectively.