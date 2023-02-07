Massachusetts considers reducing sentence lengths for bone marrow and organ donors

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sETJw_0kfaWYou00
Photo byKenny EliasononUnsplash

BOSTON, MA. - The Massachusetts legislature is currently considering a new HD.3822, which would allow eligible incarcerated individuals to reduce their sentence length by donating bone marrow or organs. This bill seeks to establish a Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Program within the Department of Correction and a Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Committee.

The Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Program would allow incarcerated individuals to receive a reduction in their sentence length of anywhere from 60 to 365 days as long as they donate bone marrow or organs. The Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Committee would be responsible for implementing the program and would consist of five members.

The Commissioner of the Department of Correction would act as the chair of the committee, and there would be a medical director from the Department of Correction, a bone marrow and organ donation specialist from a hospital within the Commonwealth, and a representative from an organization advocating for bone marrow donations within the Commonwealth.

The governor would make the final two appointments. In addition, they would include a board member of an advocacy group advocating for the rights of incarcerated individuals and a Massachusetts District Attorney’s Association member.

The Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Committee would be responsible for determining the eligibility requirements for incarcerated individuals to participate in the program and determining the amount of bone marrow or organs donated needed to reduce an individual’s sentence. They would also be responsible for filing annual reports, including information on the amounts of bone marrow and organs donated and the estimated life-saving associated with these donations.

It should be noted that all costs associated with the Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Program would be borne by the benefiting institutions and their affiliates and not by the Department of Correction. There would also be no commissions or monetary payments made to the Department of Correction for bone marrow donated by incarcerated individuals.

This bill has the potential to make a significant impact on both the lives of incarcerated individuals and the lives of those in need of bone marrow or organ transplants. Allowing eligible incarcerated individuals to reduce their sentence length through donations incentivizes them to give back to their community meaningfully. Furthermore, involving a variety of stakeholders in the implementation and administration of the program ensures that it will be carried out transparently and effectively.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Boston# Massachusetts# Bone Marrow Donations# Prisoners# Dept of Corrections

Comments / 1

Published by

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

Auburn, AL
4K followers

More from Edy Zoo

Texas State

Texas legislators aim to strengthen election integrity

AUSTIN, TX. - Texas recently introduced a new bill to increase the criminal penalty for election fraud in its legislation. The bill, H.B. No. 2192, was introduced by Murr and seeks to enhance the current punishment for individuals who engage in election fraud.

Read full story
5 comments
Nevada State

Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leak

LAS VEGAS, NV. - Nevada is in trouble because there is a problem with a gas pipe that carries gas from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Because of this, there are not enough gas supplies for everyone. The leak was found at a gas station near Los Angeles. The people who run the pipeline, called Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, are trying to figure out what caused the leak. They say nobody was hurt, and there were no fires because of the leak.

Read full story
6 comments
Minnesota State

In Minnesota, victims of nonconsensual condom removal to have right to file lawsuit under new bill

ST. PAUL, MN. - A new bill in Minnesota would make it illegal for a person to remove a condom without consent during a sexual encounter. The bill, S.F. No. 134 – Civil cause of action for nonconsensual removal of a condom, defines "condom," "intimate part," and "sexual battery." If passed, it would provide for a civil lawsuit against the offender and allow for damages, including special and punitive damages, to be awarded to the victim.

Read full story
Iowa State

Tougher consequences for drivers who endanger bicyclists on Iowa roadways

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Senate is currently deliberating on a new bill to ensure the safety of cyclists on the roads. Under the current law, code section 321.281(1) prohibits drivers from steering their vehicles toward a cyclist unreasonably. The scheduled fine for this violation is $325.

Read full story
2 comments
Kentucky State

New Kentucky legislation bans the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in retail pet shops

FRANKFORT, KY. - The Kentucky General Assembly has recently introduced a new bill to regulate the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits. The bill, SB-56, sets guidelines for retail pet shops, breeders, brokers, and public spaces regarding the sale of these animals.

Read full story
6 comments
Ohio State

New Ohio bill aims to change federal labor standards for teen workers

COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio lawmakers have recently introduced a new bill in the 135th General Assembly to modify the Fair Labor Standards Act. The bill aims to allow people under 16 years of age to work between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. during the school year with the approval of their parent or legal guardian. The bill was introduced by Senator Schaffer and co-sponsored by Senators Cirino, Reineke, Brenner, Wilson, and Romanchuk.

Read full story
7 comments
Massachusetts State

New Massachusetts gun ban bill changes language to target any weapon with a semiautomatic mechanism

BOSTON, MA. - Massachusetts recently introduced a new bill, HD.353, to regulate firearms in the state. The bill is comprehensive in its approach and amends several sections of the state's General Laws, including sections 61, 121, 123, 131M, 131Q, 17, 18, 18A, 21A, 22, and 24B of chapter 140 and chapter 265.

Read full story
24 comments

West Virginia's new bill aims to protect firearms purchases from government tracking

CHARLESTON, WV. - West Virginia is considering a new bill that could significantly impact the rights of firearms owners in the state. The bill, known as the "Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act," seeks to protect the rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and Section 22, Article III of the West Virginia Constitution.

Read full story
8 comments

Rhode Island's Legislature considers new laws that give terminally ill patients more end-of-life options

PROVIDENCE, RI. - The state of Rhode Island recently introduced a new act to provide terminally ill patients with end-of-life options. The Lila Manfield Sapinsley Compassionate Care Act was introduced by Senators Kallman, Miller, Valverde, Murray, DiMario, Acosta, Euer, and Pearson, on February 01, 2023. If enacted, the act will be added to Title 23 of the General Laws entitled "HEALTH AND SAFETY" and will provide end-of-life care for Rhode Island residents who are suffering from a terminal condition.

Read full story
2 comments
Vermont State

Vermont introduces bill to end tipped minimum wage and ensure fair pay for all

MONTPELIER, VT. - Vermont legislators have introduced a new bill, H.225, to eliminate the tipped minimum wage and ensure that all employees, including those in the hospitality industry, receive the standard minimum wage by 2024. The bill was introduced by Representatives Troiano of Stannard, Arrison of Weathersfield, Campbell of St. Johnsbury, and 13 other legislators and has been referred to the Committee on Labor.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington, DC

Home address of Rep. Angie Craig accidentally broadcast on MSNBC

WASHINGTON, DC. - Representative Angie Craig, a Democratic lawmaker from Minnesota, was the alleged victim of an assault on Thursday morning, a shocking turn of events. The attacker, identified as 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, was taken into custody and charged with simple assault, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. In the elevator of her Washington, D.C. home, Rep. Craig was reportedly attacked physically, but she could fight back with hot coffee.

Read full story
Indiana State

Utilities vs consumers: Battle over financial interests rages on in Indiana General Assembly

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Indiana General Assembly is currently grappling with a contentious issue that pits the interests of utilities against what advocates argue is in the best interest of consumers. At the center of the debate are several bills that could potentially upgrade and expand the transmission infrastructure, allow utilities to defer costs that customers will eventually have to pay, and increase incentives for utilities to construct natural gas plants.

Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois proposes new act to support families in need: The Family Leave Insurance Act

SPRINGFIELD, IL. - Illinois has submitted a bill to its legislature to create the Family Leave Insurance Act. This act aims to support eligible employees who need to take time off from work to care for a new child, an adopted or foster child or a family member with a serious health condition.

Read full story
1 comments

Potentially toxic dog food: Purina Pro Plan Vet Diets recalled by FDA

LITTLE ROCK, AR. - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Purina has issued a recall for some of its Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food. The reason for the recall is the potential presence of elevated vitamin D levels, which can be harmful to dogs if consumed in large amounts.

Read full story
Alabama State

States like Georgia and Alabama impose harsh obstacles for transgender individuals to change vital records

ATLANTA, GA. - In the southern states of the United States, it is difficult for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people to change their gender on essential documents such as driver's licenses and birth certificates. In some states, like Georgia, transgender individuals must provide proof of gender-affirming surgery before they can change the gender markers on their driver's license. This policy is criticized for being discriminatory and harmful to those who do not want or cannot afford surgery. This can lead to gender dysphoria, harassment, or even violence.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania's mental health crisis: Children's advocacy group calls for urgent action

HARRISBURG, PA. - The Pennsylvania General Assembly was presented with a report highlighting the urgent need for more mental and behavioral health professionals in the state. According to the report, Pennsylvania is one of 43 states that are grappling with a serious shortage of psychiatrists and other health workers.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut proposes $50 million plan to tackle the homelessness crisis

HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut is proposing legislation to tackle its rising homeless population. As a result, the state's Homeless Response System is set to receive a significant boost, with $50 million allocated to the Department of Housing and Mental Health and Addiction Services. This annual funding would support programs addressing homelessness, such as staffing, finding homes, and emergency response in inclement weather.

Read full story
16 comments
Alabama State

If approved, in Alabama, failure to disclose concealed weapon to police could result in criminal charge

MONTGOMERY, AL. -The state of Alabama is considering a new bill to regulate concealed weapons. Under existing law, a person must inform law enforcement when they are in possession of a concealed weapon, but there is no penalty for failing to do so. The new bill, however, seeks to change this by making it a Class A misdemeanor for a person not to tell a police officer about a concealed weapon if asked.

Read full story
124 comments
Orlando, FL

DeSantis vs. Disney: Battle for control escalates in Florida

ORLANDO, FL. - This latest move by Governor DeSantis has sparked much controversy and raises questions about whether he is overstepping his political bounds. The Reedy Creek Improvement District has given Disney unique powers in Central Florida for over 50 years. However, the recent bill passed by Florida lawmakers would give DeSantis more control over the district.

Read full story
8 comments
Chico, CA

California mother sues school district for allegedly secretly transforming her child's gender

BUTTE COUNTY, CA. - A mother from California, Aurora Regino, has filed a lawsuit against her child's school district for allegedly transitioning her 11-year-old daughter's gender without her knowledge. Regino claims that her daughter, a fifth-grader at Chico Unified School District, was referred to as a male named "Jaden" and was receiving counseling for gender transition. However, she says the district's alleged "Parental Secrecy Policy" allowed such a transition without her consent.

Read full story
248 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy