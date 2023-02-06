Koch-backed group distances itself from former president

Photo by Vince Fleming on Unsplash

WASHINGTON, DC. - The conservative donor network established by billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch is making a significant shift in strategy. The group, Americans for Prosperity, announced that it will participate in the 2024 Republican presidential primary with the aim of "turning the page" and "writing a new chapter for our country."

This move comes after the GOP's poor performance in the 2022 midterm elections, with the group's CEO, Emily Seidel, stating that the Republican Party has been putting forward "bad candidates who support policies that are at odds with fundamental American values" and that the American people are rejecting them.

According to Seidel, Americans for Prosperity will support a candidate in the GOP presidential primary who can "lead our country forward" and has the potential to win the 2024 election. The group's memo, made public on Sunday, comes after the GOP lost several key swing-state races due to the poor performances of Trump-endorsed candidates in the 2022 midterm elections. The former president is not directly mentioned in the memo.

This decision by Americans for Prosperity marks a significant shift in strategy for the group, as it has been absent from the two most recent presidential nominations. The group's leaders attempted to rebrand the organization in 2018 by pledging to be less partisan and collaborate with elected officials from across the political spectrum, expressing dissatisfaction with the direction the Republican Party was taking during Trump's presidency.

In response, Trump criticized the group in a series of tweets, stating that he never sought their support and that the Koch brothers are "a complete joke" who oppose strong borders and robust trade.

The 2022 midterm election cycle saw a fight between Trump and Americans for Prosperity's respective candidates in the governor's race in Nebraska and the congressional races in Michigan and South Carolina. In addition, other major donors, including the Club for Growth, which had previously supported Trump, have distanced themselves from him, leading to a fight with Trump during the 2022 midterm elections.

Club for Growth President David McIntosh stated that the group is "focused on different things" and that

it's time for a new standard bearer that believes and will fight for free-market principles."

The decision by Americans for Prosperity to participate in the 2024 Republican presidential primary marks a major shift in strategy for the group and is an attempt to "write a new chapter" for the country after the GOP's poor performance in the 2022 midterm elections. The group will support a candidate who can "lead the country forward" and win the 2024 election.