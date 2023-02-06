Texas Governor launches plan to ban TikTok on state devices

Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash

AUSTIN, TX. - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has unveiled a new plan to protect the state from potential cybersecurity threats, focusing on the popular video-sharing app TikTok. On Monday, the governor took to Twitter to announce the plan, saying,

Texans, especially our state employees and agencies, must be protected from having sensitive information shared with the Chinese Communist Party." He added that this threat to security could not be ignored.

The comprehensive plan, made public on Monday, outlines several goals, including banning TikTok and other prohibited technologies on state-issued devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets. The plan also calls for the prohibition of any state business conducted on TikTok-equipped devices owned by employees or contractors.

To enforce this statewide plan, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources has developed a strategy for managing personal and state-issued devices used for state business. Each agency has been given until February 15, 2023, to implement its policy.

This announcement comes a month after the governor instructed state agencies to stop using TikTok on government-issued devices. Nearly twenty states, including Texas, have expressed concerns about the cybersecurity risks posed by the platform. In response, several Texas colleges and universities employees were told to remove TikTok from all state-issued devices. In addition, students were prevented from using campus Wi-Fi to access the app.

Members of the U.S. Congress have also introduced legislation to ban TikTok nationwide due to concerns that the Chinese government is gaining access to sensitive information through the app. The bill's sponsors argue that this law would help keep Americans safe from foreign adversaries who might try to use TikTok to gather sensitive data and spread propaganda.

In conclusion, Governor Abbott's plan to ban TikTok on state-issued devices and prevent the use of the app for state business is part of a larger effort to protect Texas from potential cybersecurity threats. The plan will be implemented in the coming weeks, and agencies are expected to fully comply with the new policy by the deadline set by the governor.