Vermont aims to improve criminal justice system through restorative justice

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104MMB_0keHf1MB00
Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash

MONTPELIER, VT. - Vermont is pushing for a new approach to its criminal justice system by introducing House Bill No. 170. The bill proposes establishing a task force to examine the restorative justice approach in Vermont's criminal justice system. This task force will review the current restorative justice structures and systems, laws governing restorative justice, and funding sources.

The task force will include representatives from various departments, such as the Department of Corrections, the Attorney General's office, the Department for Children and Families, and local community justice centers. They will provide recommendations to improve restorative justice through proposed legislation. The task force will also work to standardize pre-charge referrals and create uniformity in restorative justice approaches throughout the state.

The task force's goal is to achieve more significant geographic equity and efficiency in the criminal justice system and to streamline funding mechanisms for community justice centers, substance abuse prevention and treatment providers, and recipients of Justice Reinvestment II monies. The task force will also classify certain crimes and offenders to limit prosecutorial discretion and to have mandatory referrals to various restorative justice programs.

The task force will also explore the possibility of authorizing courts directly refer certain offenders to court diversion and restorative justice programs. This new bill aims to create a more effective and equitable criminal justice system in Vermont.

This bill, introduced by Representatives Emmons of Springfield, Shaw of Pittsford, Squirrell of Underhill, and Wood of Waterbury, has been referred to the Committee for further consideration. The outcome of this bill has the potential to bring significant change to the way Vermont handles its criminal justice system and will be closely watched by the public.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Montpelier# Vermont# Justice# Task Force# Restoration

Comments / 12

Published by

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

Auburn, AL
4K followers

More from Edy Zoo

Washington, DC

Home address of Rep. Angie Craig accidentally broadcast on MSNBC

WASHINGTON, DC. - Representative Angie Craig, a Democratic lawmaker from Minnesota, was the alleged victim of an assault on Thursday morning, a shocking turn of events. The attacker, identified as 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, was taken into custody and charged with simple assault, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. In the elevator of her Washington, D.C. home, Rep. Craig was reportedly attacked physically, but she could fight back with hot coffee.

Read full story
Indiana State

Utilities vs consumers: Battle over financial interests rages on in Indiana General Assembly

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Indiana General Assembly is currently grappling with a contentious issue that pits the interests of utilities against what advocates argue is in the best interest of consumers. At the center of the debate are several bills that could potentially upgrade and expand the transmission infrastructure, allow utilities to defer costs that customers will eventually have to pay, and increase incentives for utilities to construct natural gas plants.

Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois proposes new act to support families in need: The Family Leave Insurance Act

SPRINGFIELD, IL. - Illinois has submitted a bill to its legislature to create the Family Leave Insurance Act. This act aims to support eligible employees who need to take time off from work to care for a new child, an adopted or foster child or a family member with a serious health condition.

Read full story

Potentially toxic dog food: Purina Pro Plan Vet Diets recalled by FDA

LITTLE ROCK, AR. - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Purina has issued a recall for some of its Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food. The reason for the recall is the potential presence of elevated vitamin D levels, which can be harmful to dogs if consumed in large amounts.

Read full story
Alabama State

States like Georgia and Alabama impose harsh obstacles for transgender individuals to change vital records

ATLANTA, GA. - In the southern states of the United States, it is difficult for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people to change their gender on essential documents such as driver's licenses and birth certificates. In some states, like Georgia, transgender individuals must provide proof of gender-affirming surgery before they can change the gender markers on their driver's license. This policy is criticized for being discriminatory and harmful to those who do not want or cannot afford surgery. This can lead to gender dysphoria, harassment, or even violence.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania's mental health crisis: Children's advocacy group calls for urgent action

HARRISBURG, PA. - The Pennsylvania General Assembly was presented with a report highlighting the urgent need for more mental and behavioral health professionals in the state. According to the report, Pennsylvania is one of 43 states that are grappling with a serious shortage of psychiatrists and other health workers.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut proposes $50 million plan to tackle the homelessness crisis

HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut is proposing legislation to tackle its rising homeless population. As a result, the state's Homeless Response System is set to receive a significant boost, with $50 million allocated to the Department of Housing and Mental Health and Addiction Services. This annual funding would support programs addressing homelessness, such as staffing, finding homes, and emergency response in inclement weather.

Read full story
8 comments
Alabama State

If approved, in Alabama, failure to disclose concealed weapon to police could result in criminal charge

MONTGOMERY, AL. -The state of Alabama is considering a new bill to regulate concealed weapons. Under existing law, a person must inform law enforcement when they are in possession of a concealed weapon, but there is no penalty for failing to do so. The new bill, however, seeks to change this by making it a Class A misdemeanor for a person not to tell a police officer about a concealed weapon if asked.

Read full story
77 comments
Orlando, FL

DeSantis vs. Disney: Battle for control escalates in Florida

ORLANDO, FL. - This latest move by Governor DeSantis has sparked much controversy and raises questions about whether he is overstepping his political bounds. The Reedy Creek Improvement District has given Disney unique powers in Central Florida for over 50 years. However, the recent bill passed by Florida lawmakers would give DeSantis more control over the district.

Read full story
6 comments
Chico, CA

California mother sues school district for allegedly secretly transforming her child's gender

BUTTE COUNTY, CA. - A mother from California, Aurora Regino, has filed a lawsuit against her child's school district for allegedly transitioning her 11-year-old daughter's gender without her knowledge. Regino claims that her daughter, a fifth-grader at Chico Unified School District, was referred to as a male named "Jaden" and was receiving counseling for gender transition. However, she says the district's alleged "Parental Secrecy Policy" allowed such a transition without her consent.

Read full story
160 comments
Arizona State

Arizona considers new laws protecting policyholder's rights in underwriting decisions

PHOENIX, AZ. - The Arizona State Legislature is considering a new HB 2065 bill that will change insurance companies' underwriting decisions. This bill will significantly impact the insurance industry in the state. Moreover, it will provide new rights and protections for policyholders, applicants, and individuals proposed for coverage.

Read full story
6 comments
Nevada State

Nevada legislature proposes removing distinctive garb requirement for DUI convicts

CARSON CITY, NV. - The Nevada legislature recently introduced a new bill to revise the current law regarding driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or controlled substances. Currently, individuals convicted of DUI are required to perform community service while wearing distinctive garb that identifies them as having been convicted of such a crime. However, the new bill being introduced aims to remove this requirement.

Read full story
13 comments
Colorado State

Colorado water plan praised for increased focus on river protection

DENVER, CO. - The Colorado Water Plan has received praise from a coalition of conservation organizations for its increased focus on river protection, watershed health, and accessibility for all residents. The new plan, the official version of the 2015 Colorado Water Plan, lays out a comprehensive strategy for building resilience in the face of climate change and its effects on the state's water resources.

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

Maine Secretary of State opposes Voter ID law: Calls it an unnecessary burden

AUGUSTA, ME. - Maine Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, has expressed her opposition to a proposed bill that would make it mandatory for Maine voters to present photo identification when they go to the polls. On Monday, Bellows spoke before the Committee for Veterans and Legal Affairs, explaining that the new legislation would be an unnecessary financial burden for the state and cause major logistical problems at polling stations.

Read full story
10 comments

North Dakota may change the way spousal support works

BISMARCK, ND. - North Dakota is considering a bill that would change how spousal support, also known as alimony, is calculated and paid. The proposed bill would create new guidelines for the amount and duration of alimony payments and take into account factors such as the length of the marriage and the earning capacity of each spouse.

Read full story
1 comments

New bill aims to reduce time for civil actions in South Dakota

PIERRE, SD. - The South Dakota government is trying to change the legal system by reducing the time in which certain civil actions can be taken. They have introduced a new bill called House Bill 1040. This bill was introduced by Representative Blare and aimed to reduce the time frame for when these civil actions can take place.

Read full story
2 comments

South Carolina takes a stand: Only American-Made flags allowed on public property

COLUMBIA, SC. - South Carolina legislators have introduced a new bill to ensure that all flags flown or purchased with public funds must be made in the United States. The bill, if passed, will add Section 10-1-164 to the South Carolina Code of Laws and enforce the usage of flags manufactured within the country in public buildings and on public grounds.

Read full story
47 comments
Alaska State

State of Alaska takes steps to tackle opioid crisis with new education initiative

ANCHORAGE, AK. - Alaska's House Bill No. 6 aims to address the growing problem of opioid abuse in the state by introducing an opioid abuse awareness and prevention curriculum for students. The bill was introduced by Representative Rauscher and was referred to the Health and Social Services, Education, and Finance committees.

Read full story

West Virginia to consider parental notification for minors receiving contraceptives

CHARLESTON, WV. - West Virginia is considering new legislation, Senate Bill 5, which aims to amend the Code of West Virginia and add a new article requiring physicians to notify parents when prescribing contraceptives to minors. The bill, introduced by Senators Maynard, Karnes, and Azinger on January 11, 2023, has been referred to the Committee on Health and Human Resources.

Read full story
7 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts considers reducing sentence lengths for bone marrow and organ donors

BOSTON, MA. - The Massachusetts legislature is currently considering a new HD.3822, which would allow eligible incarcerated individuals to reduce their sentence length by donating bone marrow or organs. This bill seeks to establish a Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Program within the Department of Correction and a Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Committee.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy