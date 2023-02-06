Vermont aims to improve criminal justice system through restorative justice

MONTPELIER, VT. - Vermont is pushing for a new approach to its criminal justice system by introducing House Bill No. 170. The bill proposes establishing a task force to examine the restorative justice approach in Vermont's criminal justice system. This task force will review the current restorative justice structures and systems, laws governing restorative justice, and funding sources.

The task force will include representatives from various departments, such as the Department of Corrections, the Attorney General's office, the Department for Children and Families, and local community justice centers. They will provide recommendations to improve restorative justice through proposed legislation. The task force will also work to standardize pre-charge referrals and create uniformity in restorative justice approaches throughout the state.

The task force's goal is to achieve more significant geographic equity and efficiency in the criminal justice system and to streamline funding mechanisms for community justice centers, substance abuse prevention and treatment providers, and recipients of Justice Reinvestment II monies. The task force will also classify certain crimes and offenders to limit prosecutorial discretion and to have mandatory referrals to various restorative justice programs.

The task force will also explore the possibility of authorizing courts directly refer certain offenders to court diversion and restorative justice programs. This new bill aims to create a more effective and equitable criminal justice system in Vermont.

This bill, introduced by Representatives Emmons of Springfield, Shaw of Pittsford, Squirrell of Underhill, and Wood of Waterbury, has been referred to the Committee for further consideration. The outcome of this bill has the potential to bring significant change to the way Vermont handles its criminal justice system and will be closely watched by the public.