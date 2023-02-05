Kansas reduces tax rates for residents in rural equity decline counties

Photo by Tim Umphreys on Unsplash

TOPEKA, KS. - The State of Kansas has introduced a new act concerning income taxation for resident individuals. The act aims to reduce tax rates for individuals living in rural equity decline counties. The new legislation amends the existing K.S.A. 2022 Supp. 79-32,110 and repeals the previous section.

The tax imposed on resident individuals will be computed according to a series of tax schedules, which have been adjusted several times over the years. For 2018 and after that, the tax rate for married individuals filing joint returns with a taxable income not exceeding $30,000 will be 3.1% of the Kansas taxable income.

For taxable income over $30,000 but not exceeding $60,000, the tax will be $930 plus 5.25% of the excess over $30,000. For taxable income exceeding $60,000, the tax will be $2,505 plus 5.7% of the excess over $60,000.

For all other individuals, the tax rate for 2018 and after that will be 3.0% of the Kansas taxable income for taxable income not exceeding $15,000. For taxable income over $15,000 but not exceeding $30,000, the tax will be $450 plus 4.9% of the excess over $15,000. For taxable income exceeding $30,000, the tax will be $1,170 plus 5.2% of the excess over $30,000.

This new act provides relief for individuals living in rural equity decline counties and aims to stimulate economic growth in these areas. The State of Kansas hopes this new legislation will encourage residents to remain in these counties instead of moving to urban areas where the cost of living is generally higher. The State of Kansas believes that this act will contribute to these rural communities' long-term stability and prosperity.

The State of Kansas has passed a new act concerning income taxation for resident individuals, reducing tax rates for those in rural equity decline counties. Moreover, the act provides relief and hopes to stimulate economic growth in these areas, promoting stability and prosperity in rural communities.