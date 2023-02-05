Kansas reduces tax rates for residents in rural equity decline counties

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ClHv_0kdMhIv700
Photo byTim UmphreysonUnsplash

TOPEKA, KS. - The State of Kansas has introduced a new act concerning income taxation for resident individuals. The act aims to reduce tax rates for individuals living in rural equity decline counties. The new legislation amends the existing K.S.A. 2022 Supp. 79-32,110 and repeals the previous section.

The tax imposed on resident individuals will be computed according to a series of tax schedules, which have been adjusted several times over the years. For 2018 and after that, the tax rate for married individuals filing joint returns with a taxable income not exceeding $30,000 will be 3.1% of the Kansas taxable income.

For taxable income over $30,000 but not exceeding $60,000, the tax will be $930 plus 5.25% of the excess over $30,000. For taxable income exceeding $60,000, the tax will be $2,505 plus 5.7% of the excess over $60,000.

For all other individuals, the tax rate for 2018 and after that will be 3.0% of the Kansas taxable income for taxable income not exceeding $15,000. For taxable income over $15,000 but not exceeding $30,000, the tax will be $450 plus 4.9% of the excess over $15,000. For taxable income exceeding $30,000, the tax will be $1,170 plus 5.2% of the excess over $30,000.

This new act provides relief for individuals living in rural equity decline counties and aims to stimulate economic growth in these areas. The State of Kansas hopes this new legislation will encourage residents to remain in these counties instead of moving to urban areas where the cost of living is generally higher. The State of Kansas believes that this act will contribute to these rural communities' long-term stability and prosperity.

The State of Kansas has passed a new act concerning income taxation for resident individuals, reducing tax rates for those in rural equity decline counties. Moreover, the act provides relief and hopes to stimulate economic growth in these areas, promoting stability and prosperity in rural communities.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Topeka# Kansas# Tax Rates# Rural Kansas# Growth

Comments / 5

Published by

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

Auburn, AL
4K followers

More from Edy Zoo

Arizona State

Arizona considers new laws protecting policyholder's rights in underwriting decisions

PHOENIX, AZ. - The Arizona State Legislature is considering a new HB 2065 bill that will change insurance companies' underwriting decisions. This bill will significantly impact the insurance industry in the state. Moreover, it will provide new rights and protections for policyholders, applicants, and individuals proposed for coverage.

Read full story
3 comments
Nevada State

Nevada legislature proposes removing distinctive garb requirement for DUI convicts

CARSON CITY, NV. - The Nevada legislature recently introduced a new bill to revise the current law regarding driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or controlled substances. Currently, individuals convicted of DUI are required to perform community service while wearing distinctive garb that identifies them as having been convicted of such a crime. However, the new bill being introduced aims to remove this requirement.

Read full story
9 comments
Colorado State

Colorado water plan praised for increased focus on river protection

DENVER, CO. - The Colorado Water Plan has received praise from a coalition of conservation organizations for its increased focus on river protection, watershed health, and accessibility for all residents. The new plan, the official version of the 2015 Colorado Water Plan, lays out a comprehensive strategy for building resilience in the face of climate change and its effects on the state's water resources.

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

Maine Secretary of State opposes Voter ID law: Calls it an unnecessary burden

AUGUSTA, ME. - Maine Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, has expressed her opposition to a proposed bill that would make it mandatory for Maine voters to present photo identification when they go to the polls. On Monday, Bellows spoke before the Committee for Veterans and Legal Affairs, explaining that the new legislation would be an unnecessary financial burden for the state and cause major logistical problems at polling stations.

Read full story
10 comments

North Dakota may change the way spousal support works

BISMARCK, ND. - North Dakota is considering a bill that would change how spousal support, also known as alimony, is calculated and paid. The proposed bill would create new guidelines for the amount and duration of alimony payments and take into account factors such as the length of the marriage and the earning capacity of each spouse.

Read full story
1 comments

New bill aims to reduce time for civil actions in South Dakota

PIERRE, SD. - The South Dakota government is trying to change the legal system by reducing the time in which certain civil actions can be taken. They have introduced a new bill called House Bill 1040. This bill was introduced by Representative Blare and aimed to reduce the time frame for when these civil actions can take place.

Read full story
2 comments

South Carolina takes a stand: Only American-Made flags allowed on public property

COLUMBIA, SC. - South Carolina legislators have introduced a new bill to ensure that all flags flown or purchased with public funds must be made in the United States. The bill, if passed, will add Section 10-1-164 to the South Carolina Code of Laws and enforce the usage of flags manufactured within the country in public buildings and on public grounds.

Read full story
46 comments
Alaska State

State of Alaska takes steps to tackle opioid crisis with new education initiative

ANCHORAGE, AK. - Alaska's House Bill No. 6 aims to address the growing problem of opioid abuse in the state by introducing an opioid abuse awareness and prevention curriculum for students. The bill was introduced by Representative Rauscher and was referred to the Health and Social Services, Education, and Finance committees.

Read full story

West Virginia to consider parental notification for minors receiving contraceptives

CHARLESTON, WV. - West Virginia is considering new legislation, Senate Bill 5, which aims to amend the Code of West Virginia and add a new article requiring physicians to notify parents when prescribing contraceptives to minors. The bill, introduced by Senators Maynard, Karnes, and Azinger on January 11, 2023, has been referred to the Committee on Health and Human Resources.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts considers reducing sentence lengths for bone marrow and organ donors

BOSTON, MA. - The Massachusetts legislature is currently considering a new HD.3822, which would allow eligible incarcerated individuals to reduce their sentence length by donating bone marrow or organs. This bill seeks to establish a Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Program within the Department of Correction and a Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Committee.

Read full story
1 comments

Koch-backed group distances itself from former president

WASHINGTON, DC. - The conservative donor network established by billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch is making a significant shift in strategy. The group, Americans for Prosperity, announced that it will participate in the 2024 Republican presidential primary with the aim of "turning the page" and "writing a new chapter for our country."

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Governor launches plan to ban TikTok on state devices

AUSTIN, TX. - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has unveiled a new plan to protect the state from potential cybersecurity threats, focusing on the popular video-sharing app TikTok. On Monday, the governor took to Twitter to announce the plan, saying,

Read full story
1 comments

New Jersey takes action against illegal weapons: New laws and bans are in the works

TRENTON, NJ. - New Jersey is introducing a bill to curb the possession of illegal weapons and increase penalties for those possessing firearms, weapons, or destructive devices with an unlawful purpose.

Read full story
81 comments

New Hampshire takes action to help renters charge their electric vehicles

CONCORD, NH. - Renters in New Hampshire are having trouble finding ways to charge their electric vehicles. Many renters cannot access charging stations at home, making it difficult to keep their electric vehicles charged. This is a big problem because electric vehicles must be charged regularly to work properly.

Read full story
14 comments
Maine State

Maine lawmakers raise the stakes: New bill imposes heavier fines on parents for kids' damages

AUGUSTA, ME. - In the first regular session of the 131st Maine Legislature, a new bill was presented to increase the liability of parents and legal guardians for damage caused by children. The bill, introduced by Representative Rudnicki of Fairfield and cosponsored by Representative Drinkwater of Milford, has been referred to the Committee on Judiciary and is currently being considered for implementation.

Read full story
8 comments

Compassionate Care Act creates regulatory system for medical cannabis industry in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC. - The North Carolina General Assembly has introduced the North Carolina Compassionate Care Act as a part of Chapter 90 of the General Statutes. The act, also known as Article 5H, aims to protect patients and their doctors from criminal and civil penalties associated with using cannabis for medical purposes.

Read full story
39 comments
Florida State

Gain-time elimination proposed for attempted sexual offenders in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - The Florida Senate is considering bill SB 528 to eliminate the possibility of gain-time for individuals convicted of attempting specified sexual offenses. The bill, introduced by Senator Davis, amends section 944.275 of the Florida Statutes.

Read full story
Vermont State

Vermont aims to improve criminal justice system through restorative justice

MONTPELIER, VT. - Vermont is pushing for a new approach to its criminal justice system by introducing House Bill No. 170. The bill proposes establishing a task force to examine the restorative justice approach in Vermont's criminal justice system. This task force will review the current restorative justice structures and systems, laws governing restorative justice, and funding sources.

Read full story
12 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi bill aimed to increase accountability in law enforcement dies in committee

JACKSON, MS. - The Mississippi Legislature was pushing for a new bill requiring police officers and deputy sheriffs to wear body-worn cameras while on duty. The bill, named House Bill No. 927, would have also required local municipalities and county boards to allocate funds for the body-worn cameras in their annual budgets. The bill's goal was to improve accountability and transparency within law enforcement.

Read full story
28 comments
Idaho State

Idaho takes strong action against false reports of child abuse

BOISE, ID. - The state of Idaho is taking action to protect children from false reports of abuse, abandonment, or neglect. The Idaho House of Representatives has introduced a new bill, House Bill 20, to make false reporting of child abuse a crime. The Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee introduced the bill and aimed to protect children from the harm that false reports can cause.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy