Nebraska Workers' Compensation Act amended to include mental injuries from workplace violence"

Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

LINCOLN, NE. - The Nebraska legislature has introduced a bill, LB5, which aims to compensate first responders, frontline state employees, and county correctional officers who suffer from mental injury and mental illness due to workplace violence. The bill amends section 48-101.01 of the Nebraska Workers' Compensation Act, making it easier for these individuals to claim compensation for their trauma-related injuries, including post-traumatic stress, substance use disorders, and even suicide.

The bill recognizes the stress first responders face in their jobs and acknowledges that they are at significant risk of physical harm and assault while performing their duties. It also highlights the need for society to recognize and treat mental injuries and illnesses resulting from trauma, which are considered normal and natural human response to traumatic events.

To claim compensation, the first responder must establish that their employment conditions caused the mental injury or illness and that the injury is not a result of typical employer and employee relations. The first responder must also present medical evidence from a mental health professional establishing the medical causation between the mental injury and the employment conditions.

Until January 1, 2028, a first responder can establish prima facie evidence of a personal injury by undergoing a mental health examination, presenting testimony from a mental health professional, and providing evidence that the events leading to the mental injury arose out of and in the course of their employment.

The bill also compensates employees whose mental injuries or illnesses were caused by workplace violence. To claim compensation, the employee must establish, through a mental health professional, the medical causation between the mental injury and the workplace violence.

The bill seeks to provide support and recognition to the brave first responders and other public servants who put their lives on the line daily to keep their communities safe. In addition, the introduction of this bill highlights the importance of addressing and treating mental injuries and illnesses caused by traumatic events in the workplace, which are often neglected in traditional workers' compensation programs.