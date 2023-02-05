Mothers can now recover half of pregnancy expenses from fathers proposes Louisiana new paternity bill

Photo by Claudia Raya on Unsplash

BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new bill has been introduced in the Louisiana legislature to address paternal obligations and pregnancy-related medical expenses. House Bill No. 5, introduced by Representative Frieman, seeks to amend and reenact the heading of Part 1-B of Chapter 1 of Code Title VII of Book I of Title 9 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950 and to enact R.S. 9:399.2.

The proposed law would provide for the payment of documented out-of-pocket pregnancy-related medical expenses from the child's father. In addition, the child's mother would be allowed to recover 50% of these expenses through legal action against the father. However, the action can only be instituted after the child's paternity has been proved by clear and convincing evidence.

The proposed law also sets a two-year preemptive period for the mother to initiate the legal action, starting from the day of the child's birth. This means that the mother has two years from the date of the child's birth to take legal action and recover the expenses from the father.

This bill is an essential step towards addressing the issue of paternal obligations and ensuring that the costs associated with pregnancy and childbirth are shared somewhat between both parents. Additionally, the proposed law would provide some financial relief during a challenging time by allowing the mother to recover a portion of the medical expenses.

It is important to note that the digest of the bill, prepared by House Legislative Services, does not constitute part of the legislative instrument or proof of legislative intent. Likewise, the keyword, one-liner, abstract, and digest do not form part of the law or proof of legislative intent.

In short, the proposed law aims to address the issue of paternal obligations and pregnancy-related medical expenses in Louisiana. If enacted, it would provide some financial relief to mothers by allowing them to recover a portion of the expenses from the father. The bill is currently under review, and the outcome will be closely watched by those interested in this crucial issue.