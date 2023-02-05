Senator Goodman introduces resolution to recognize "Keeping Georgia Wild Day"

Photo by Ian Schneider on Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA. - Georgia legislators are taking action to recognize February 6th as "Keeping Georgia Wild Day." This day is meant to celebrate Georgia's diverse and abundant wildlife and contribution to the state's economy and way of life.

Senator Goodman of the 8th has introduced Senate Resolution 93, recognizing February 6th as the 20th annual "Keeping Georgia Wild Day." This resolution highlights Georgia's unique and diverse geography, particularly the coastal region, which is home to half a million acres of estuaries, 3,000 miles of tidal waterways, 14 barrier islands, and 300 square miles of open Atlantic Ocean. These resources provide fresh seafood, such as shrimp, blue crabs, fish, and oysters, which are enjoyed by both residents and visitors, and contribute to the economy with an estimated $45 million in economic impact.

Hunting and fishing are also essential activities in Georgia, with over two million residents participating each year. These activities generate $214 million in tax revenue and support 38,000 jobs in the state, with an economic impact of over $3.9 billion. In addition, hunting and fishing license fees are used to operate over one million acres of wildlife management areas, which provide recreational and educational opportunities for the public.

Hunting and fishing license fees and taxes on hunting and fishing equipment have also funded the restoration of various wildlife and fish species, including white-tailed deer, wild turkey, black bear, wood ducks, brook trout, and red drum. Also, sportsmen, sportswomen, and conservation organizations work to preserve Georgia's natural lands and wildlife, including game and non-game animals.

The Senate Resolution recognizes the 20th annual "Keeping Georgia Wild Day." It directs the Secretary of the Senate to make a copy of the resolution available to the Georgia Legislative Sportsmen's Caucus. This resolution recognizes the significance of preserving Georgia's diverse wildlife and the critical role that recreational activities like hunting and fishing play in supporting the state's economy and quality of life.

In conclusion, "Keeping Georgia Wild Day" is a way for Georgia legislators to celebrate the state's unique and diverse wildlife and acknowledge its crucial contributions to the economy and way of life. By recognizing February 6th as "Keeping Georgia Wild Day," the state is taking steps toward preserving its natural resources for future generations.