Tennessee Senate considers strengthening laws to protect abandoned infants

Photo by Juan Encalada on Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN. - Senate Bill 534, recently introduced to the General Assembly of Tennessee, brings significant changes to the state's laws related to children. The bill amends three existing titles in the Tennessee Code Annotated: Title 36, Chapter 1; Title 37, Chapter 5, and Title 68, Chapter 11.

One of the key provisions of SB 534 is the amendment of Section 36-1-142, which deals with the handling of infant abandonment cases. The bill requires that if an infant is taken into possession by a facility, employee, or medical professional, they must immediately notify the Department of Children's Services. Upon receiving the notification, the Department will take over the infant's physical care, custody, and control and petition the appropriate court for legal custody. Additionally, the Department will transfer the infant to a licensed child-placing agency as soon as possible.

Another significant change brought by SB 534 is the amendment of Section 36-1-119(c). The bill designates the existing language as subdivision (c)(1) and adds a new subdivision (c)(2). Subdivision (c)(2) allows the court to waive the six-month waiting period after filing an adoption petition if the child was voluntarily left at a facility or in a newborn safety device and has lived with the petitioners for at least three months. The court is satisfied that the adoption is in the child's best interest.

The bill comes into effect immediately upon its enactment, with public welfare being cited as the reason for its urgency. The provisions of SB 534 aim to provide better protection to abandoned infants and ensure that the adoption process is carried out in the child's best interests. The bill brings much-needed updates to the state's laws related to children and reflects a commitment to improving the lives of Tennessee's most vulnerable population.

Senate Bill 534 is a step forward in Tennessee's efforts to protect and improve the lives of children. The bill's provisions will ensure that abandoned infants receive proper care and attention and that the adoption process is streamlined to ensure that children are placed in loving homes as quickly as possible. The state's General Assembly should be commended for its efforts to improve the lives of Tennessee's children.