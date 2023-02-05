New gun safety act prohibits wearing, carrying, or transporting firearms on real property without permission in Maryland

Photo by Thomas Tucker on Unsplash

ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland State Senator Waldstreicher and Lee have introduced new legislation, the Gun Safety Act of 2023. The act seeks to regulate the wearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms within the state.

Additionally, the act will impose restrictions on carrying firearms on someone else's property and within a certain distance of public accommodations. The legislation aims to promote gun safety and reduce instances of gun-related incidents.

The proposed act is an amendment to the Criminal Law and State Government sections of the Annotated Code of Maryland. The Criminal Law Section 4-111 sets out the restrictions on carrying firearms on someone else's property. The law specifies that a person may not knowingly wear, carry, or transport a firearm onto the real property of another without the express permission of the owner or the public. Violating this provision will result in a misdemeanor conviction, carrying a penalty of up to one year in prison.

Section 4-112 of the Criminal Law sets out the restrictions on carrying firearms within a certain distance of public accommodations. The law specifies that a person may not knowingly wear, carry, or transport a firearm within 100 feet of a place of public accommodation. This provision also carries a penalty of up to one year in prison.

The State Government section 20-301 defines "place of public accommodation" to include establishments such as hotels, restaurants, theaters, and retail stores. The act seeks to protect people in these areas by reducing the presence of firearms.

The Gun Safety Act of 2023 is a significant development in the state's approach to regulating firearms. The act aims to strike a balance between protecting citizens from gun-related incidents and preserving the rights of firearms owners.

The bill has been assigned to the Judicial Proceedings committee for further consideration. The proposed legislation has generated much discussion and debate, and its eventual passage into law remains to be seen.

The introduction of this legislation marks a new era in the state's approach to gun control. It is a bold move that aims to reduce the number of firearms incidents and promote gun safety. The act is important in addressing one of society's most pressing issues. It will be interesting to see how it develops as it moves through the legislative process.

In the end, the Gun Safety Act of 2023 is an essential piece of legislation that aims to promote gun safety and reduce the number of firearms incidents in the state of Maryland. It sets out restrictions on carrying firearms on someone else's property and within a certain distance of public accommodations. The act is a significant development in the state's approach to regulating firearms and marks a new era in the state's approach to gun control.