New Delaware landlord obligations and tenant remedies act enacted

Photo by Uta Scholl on Unsplash

DOVER, DE. - The state of Delaware has recently passed a new act to amend Title 25 of the Delaware Code relating to landlord obligations and tenant remedies. The act, enacted by the General Assembly of the State of Delaware, aims to provide tenants with an additional mechanism to encourage the repair of dangerous defects in residential dwelling units. The defects targeted by this act are those that materially interfere with the health or safety of tenants or the use and enjoyment of the premises.

The act applies to all residential dwelling units leased for human habitation within the state, regardless of whether they are privately or publicly owned and single or multiple units. The landlord must repair and eliminate conditions and defects that pose a fire hazard or a serious and substantial threat to the tenant's life, health, or safety. These include lack of heat, light, electricity, or running water, an infestation of rodents, structural defects, health hazards, and lead paint.

However, the act does not cover minor defects or non-dangerous housing code violations. The tenant must notify the landlord of the existence of the defects using written communication, actual notice, or a written violation from a government agency.

The landlord has a reasonable time, determined by the court, to make the repairs after receipt of the notice. If the landlord fails to make the repairs, the tenant may bring an action of rent escrow to pay rent into court or refuse to pay rent and raise the existence of the defects as an affirmative defense in action for summary possession or nonpayment of rent.

The relief provided by the act is conditioned upon proper notice to the landlord, filing of the action promptly, and other relevant requirements. The act provides a mechanism for tenants to address dangerous defects in their residential dwelling units and holds landlords accountable for maintaining safe living conditions.

This new act ensures that meaningful sanctions are imposed on landlords who allow dangerous conditions to exist in leased premises and provides an effective mechanism for repairing these conditions and halting their creation.