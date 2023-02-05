Eliminating stigma: California's plan to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease

Photo by David Matos on Unsplash

SACRAMENTO, CA. - To tackle the ongoing problem of Alzheimer's disease in California, the state legislature has passed a bill to increase public awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding the condition. With 2.2 million Californians impacted by Alzheimer's, it is the third leading cause of death in the state. The new bill seeks to improve early detection and diagnosis of the disease through culturally appropriate public education campaigns and increased outreach to at-risk populations.

Despite being a critical issue, there is still a significant disparity in the detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer's, which leads to poor health outcomes, increased hospitalization, and higher healthcare costs. The state's area agencies on aging are essential in offering support, information, and assistance to Alzheimer's and dementia patients, caregivers, and providers. However, many consumers, caregivers, and providers report that stigma remains a significant barrier to accessing early detection and accurate diagnosis of the disease.

Populations at higher risk of Alzheimer's, such as African Americans, Latinos, and women, are even more likely to suffer from this disparity in detection and diagnosis. Yet, early detection and accurate diagnosis are essential for improving health outcomes, lowering healthcare costs, and ensuring access to beneficial interventions and support.

This is why the new bill requires the State's Department of Health to provide public and professional education through a public awareness campaign that will target consumers, caregivers, and healthcare providers, as well as unpaid caregivers such as family and friends.

The bill will be informed by the latest edition of the California "Alzheimer's Clinical Care Guideline" published by the State Department of Public Health. This guideline outlines the care plans, education, and support available to individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's. In 2013, unpaid caregivers in California provided 4,140,000,000 hours of care for their loved ones, worth an estimated $57 billion.

By increasing public awareness and reducing stigma, the hope is that individuals with Alzheimer's will be more likely to seek early detection and diagnosis, leading to improved health outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.

The bill allows the Department of Health to award contracts on a sole source basis without being subject to Part 2 of Division 2 of the Public Contract Code. The funds allocated for Alzheimer's disease education in the Budget Act of 2000 will be available for encumbrance and expenditure until June 30, 2023. With this new legislation in place, California is taking a significant step towards improving the lives of those impacted by Alzheimer's and reducing the impact of this devastating disease on the state's population and the healthcare system.