Arizona revises vehicle accident financial responsibility law

PHOENIX, AZ. - The State of Arizona has enacted a new law to ensure compliance with financial responsibility requirements for motor vehicle owners involved in accidents within the state. The law, which amends the existing legislation (Arizona Revised Statutes, 28-4143), allows the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to verify the financial responsibility of the owner of any motor vehicle involved in an accident, regardless of whether the vehicle was registered or not.

Under the new law, the DMV will be responsible for verifying all insurance information on file for the involved vehicle by forwarding the details to the relevant insurer or party to determine if the insurance was in effect on the date of the accident. If no insurance information is found on file or the insurer denies coverage, the DMV will mail a notice to the owner, requiring them to submit evidence of financial responsibility within 30 days.

The DMV will then verify the submitted evidence and take the appropriate action. For example, if the evidence submitted by the owner indicates the existence of a motor vehicle liability policy, the DMV will forward the information to the relevant insurer or party to determine if the policy was valid on the date of the accident. If the policy is invalid, the DMV will send a suspension notice to the owner, stating that their driver's license and motor vehicle registration will be suspended within 15 days unless additional evidence is provided or a hearing is requested.

If the owner provides evidence of self-insurance or a certificate of deposit, the DMV will verify the information and determine its validity. The owner will receive a suspension notice if it is false or invalid. In addition, their driver's license and motor vehicle registration will be suspended within 15 days unless a hearing is requested. However, if the registered owner can prove that the vehicle was sold before the accident, the DMV will not suspend their driver's license or registration privilege.

Under the new law, all verified information is considered a public record. This new legislation aims to improve road safety by ensuring that all motor vehicles involved in accidents are insured, and their owners meet the financial responsibility requirements. The DMV's role in verifying and enforcing these requirements is critical in promoting safety and stability on the roads of Arizona.