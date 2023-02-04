Pennsylvania schools encouraged to offer credit-earning firefighter and emergency service courses

Photo by Matt C on Unsplash

HARRISBURG, PA. - The Pennsylvania State Senate recently introduced Senate Bill No. 114, which amends the act of March 10, 1949, relating to the public school system. The bill proposes to allow students to earn credits by taking firefighter and emergency service training courses.

In addition, the bill establishes the Secondary Education Fire Training Pilot Program, which aims to increase the number of individuals capable of becoming volunteer firefighters by partnering with higher education institutions and schools.

According to the bill, schools can offer firefighter and emergency service training courses to students aged sixteen or older. The courses may include Firefighter I training from the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications and training as an emergency medical technician. Schools that offer such courses must provide transportation and supervision for the students during the training programs.

Under the Secondary Education Fire Training Pilot Program, higher education institutions can submit proposals to the State Fire Commissioner, who will select three institutions to offer the program. Additionally, one institution will be selected from each state's eastern, central, and western regions. The selected higher education institutions must agree with a school entity or nonpublic school to provide fire instruction to students leading to Firefighter I certification.

The Fire Training Fund is established as a non-lapsing, restricted account in the State Treasury, which will accept monetary donations and other money from various sources. Funds and interest earned on the Fire Training Fund will be deposited into the account, and each institution offering the pilot program will receive at least $150,000 for its duration. Moreover, the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee will survey volunteer fire companies during the pilot program to assess the program's impact on the number of volunteer firefighters in the surrounding municipalities.

Senate Bill No. 114 aims to increase the number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania by providing high school students with firefighting and emergency service training opportunities. The bill establishes the Secondary Education Fire Training Pilot Program, which partners with higher education institutions and schools to provide fire instruction to students. Furthermore, the Fire Training Fund is established to support the program and ensure its success.