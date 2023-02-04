In New York, stagnant wages driving social workers to leave field

Photo by Wonderlane on Unsplash

ALBANY, NY. - A new report by the National Association of Social Workers New York Chapter sheds light on the problem of low salaries for social workers. According to the report, 34% of surveyed social workers still earn the same pay as when they started their jobs, which typically began one to five years ago.

This wage stagnation could drive individuals away from the profession and into other fields. In addition, Olivia Knox, a BSW and policy assistant for the NASW's New York Chapter, noted that only 90 people received a merit increase. This means there is a high risk that social workers will seek employment in a field that promotes equity.

Mental Health America estimates that 19.86% of adults, or 50 million Americans, have a mental illness, making this a critical time for mental health services. However, the involvement of social workers in other fields presents an obstacle to addressing the issue from a legislative standpoint.

Nonetheless, the Executive Director of the NASW's New York Chapter, Ph.D. Samantha Fletcher D is optimistic that this issue will be addressed, considering a portion of Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State address discussed allocating funds to mental-health staffing.

The rise in the cost of living is another challenge faced by social workers. Low salaries force them to leave the profession in search of better-paying jobs. This trend has particularly impacted nonprofit organizations that offer assistance to those who cannot afford private practice clinics.

Adrienne LoPresti, the executive director of the YES Community Counseling Center and MSW, said that this lack of care for those in need results from everyone fleeing the nonprofit setting where those who need help cannot afford it, and those who are supposed to fund it are not adequately reimbursing. LoPresti also mentioned that graduates could not enter nonprofit social work as they move to higher-paying jobs.

Social workers who have been in the field for a long time believe they should be paid more, as they have more education than people in similar jobs. For example, Martha Schultz, LCSW, northeast division director for the New York Chapter of the association, noted that despite her rigorous training, nurses with associate's degrees earn more than she does.

She believes social workers deserve recognition and that institutions that employ social workers need to be held accountable for ensuring that social workers receive fair compensation. Schultz emphasized that the money exists to pay social workers, and it is long overdue for them to receive the compensation they deserve.

To sum up, low salaries are a significant issue for social workers, causing them to leave the field to search for better-paying jobs. This trend has particularly impacted nonprofit organizations that offer assistance to those in need. More education and recognition are needed to keep people in the field, and institutions that employ social workers must be held accountable for fair compensation.