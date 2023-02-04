One in three Nevadans forced to choose between food and medical expenses

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

CARSON CITY, NV. - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has released the results of its "Feeding Our Community" survey, shining a light on the daily struggles of families in Nevada who are affected by hunger. In addition, the survey highlights the impossible choices that many Nevada households are forced to make due to food insecurity.

Nicole Lamboley, the President and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, stated that the year-long study, conducted in partnership with the University of Nevada, Reno, showcases the difficulties families face in the state. The survey results showed that 65% of participants had an annual household income of less than $20,000, highlighting the economic struggles these families face.

The survey revealed that 72% of participants either rented or owned their own homes, while 26% paid a mortgage. The data was collected from March 2021 to March 2022, and survey administrators deemed it crucial to examine the role of the pandemic in these findings. Lamboley reported that almost 30% of those surveyed said they had started using food pantries due to the pandemic.

In addition to the increased demand for emergency food, the survey found that half of the participants reported purchasing fewer healthy food options due to their lower prices. Lamboley observed that when families are forced to make tough choices, they often choose unhealthy food options, as fresh fruits and vegetables may not be within their reach.

Lamboley said that the Food Bank of Northern Nevada currently serves over 130,000 individuals each month, which is a record for the organization. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada covers a 90,000 square mile service area, including Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierras of California.

The results of the "Feeding Our Community" survey are a sobering reminder of the challenges faced by families in Nevada who are struggling with food insecurity. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is working hard to address these issues and support needy families. The survey results provide valuable insights into the struggles of Nevada families and will help organizations like the Food Bank of Northern Nevada better serve those in need.