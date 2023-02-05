Stay safe while swiping: Utah introduces law to protect online dating users

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

SALT LAKE CITY, UT. - Utah has introduced a new law to help protect its residents who use online dating services. The new law, known as H.B. 18, lays out specific rules that online dating service providers must follow.

Under the law, a “banned member” has been banned from the service because they have been caught doing something wrong, like lying. Moreover, the law requires online dating service providers to do a “criminal background screening” on each member to see if they have any criminal convictions. This can be done through government databases or a private company that checks criminal records.

Online dating service providers must also clarify whether Utah members do or do not do these criminal background screenings. They must also include a warning on their website or mobile app that the background check may not be complete or accurate and may give people a false sense of security.

In addition to criminal background screenings, online dating service providers must also give all Utah members a “safety awareness notification.” This notification must include information about how to stay safe while using the service, like tips for meeting people safely and guidelines for reporting any crimes that happen while using the service. The notification must also say that it is illegal to have sex with someone without their consent and that getting to know someone through an online dating service can be risky.

The law does not apply to internet service providers who help people send messages to each other on the dating service.

Overall, the new law in Utah is a big step forward in protecting people who use online dating services. The rules will help people make informed decisions about which service to use and how much risk they are willing to take. The safety awareness notification will also help people understand the dangers of online dating and take steps to stay safe.

Utah is setting an excellent example for other states to follow. This new law will give people more peace of mind while they look for love or friendship through online dating services.