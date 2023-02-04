Montana takes a stand against livestock-related crimes with new bill

Photo by Antonio Grosz on Unsplash

HELENA, MT. - In Montana, a new bill has been proposed to help protect livestock against criminals. The 68th Legislature of Montana has passed a bill called HB 159.1 which changes the laws related to the Livestock Crimestoppers Act. The bill transfers the duties of the Livestock Crimestoppers Commission to the Department of Livestock. This is important because the department will now be the only entity responsible for administrating the Livestock Crimestoppers Program.

The new bill makes some significant changes to the Livestock Crimestoppers Act. Firstly, the definition of "Livestock" has been expanded to include ostriches, rheas, and emus, in addition to other livestock. This means that the program will now cover a broader range of animals and provide protection to more types of livestock.

The Department of Livestock has been responsible for creating, maintaining, and promoting a statewide livestock Crimestoppers program. This program will help law enforcement agencies detect and combat livestock-related crimes. The department will also advise and assist in creating local programs and encourage the public to provide information that helps prosecute livestock-related crimes.

The department can accept gifts, grants, or donations to further the program and has the authority to adopt rules necessary to administer the bill's provisions. The department will also be responsible for recommending individuals to be rewarded for providing information to detect and combat livestock-related crimes.

The bill is a positive step in the fight against livestock-related crimes in Montana. The bill will provide law enforcement agencies with the necessary resources and support to carry out their duties effectively. In addition, the transfer of the duties of the Livestock Crimestoppers Commission to the Department of Livestock creates a more organized and centralized system to help law enforcement agencies in their efforts to combat livestock-related crimes.

The public and stakeholders have received the bill positively, and its implementation is expected to bring about positive changes to the state's efforts in combating livestock-related crimes. By streamlining the process of combating livestock-related crimes and providing a more efficient system for detecting and prosecuting such crimes, Montana is taking an important step toward protecting its livestock against criminals.

In conclusion, the proposal of bill HB 159.1 is a crucial step in the fight against livestock-related crimes in Montana. The changes made to the Livestock Crimestoppers Act and the transfer of duties to the Department of Livestock will provide law enforcement agencies with the necessary resources and support to effectively combat these crimes.

Additionally, the public and stakeholders support the bill, and its implementation is expected to bring positive changes to the state's efforts in this area. As a result, Montana is taking meaningful steps to protect its livestock against criminals and ensure a safer environment for all its residents.