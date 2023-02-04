Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports

Photo by Image by F. Muhammad from Pixabay

COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.

According to the bill, a "motor vehicle dealer" is defined as an owner, partner, shareholder, officer, member, trustee, employee, or agent of the motor vehicle dealership. A "third-party motor vehicle history report" is any formal or informal report that relates to the current ownership, certificate of title transfer history, brand on the certificate of title, lien on the vehicle, service, maintenance, or repair history, condition, accident or collision history, or mileage of a motor vehicle.

If the bill passes, motor vehicle dealers who provide or make available a third-party motor vehicle history report will not be liable for any errors, omissions, or inaccuracies contained in the report. However, the motor vehicle dealer may be held liable for a representation, error, omission, or inaccuracy in the report based on information directly provided by the dealer to the report's preparer.

This bill, if passed, would protect motor vehicle dealers in Ohio by limiting their liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. This would provide peace of mind for dealers and give them more confidence in providing these reports to potential buyers or lessees.

Overall, the S. B. No. 8 bill is a positive step for the motor vehicle industry in Ohio and is expected to impact the industry if passed significantly. However, it is essential to note that the bill is still in its early stages and will need to go through several legislative processes before it becomes law. Nevertheless, it is a significant development to keep an eye on for those in the motor vehicle industry in Ohio.