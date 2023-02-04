Say no to cat declawing: Illinois seeks to impose $500 fine for first violation

Photo by Karina Vorozheeva on Unsplash

SPRINGFIELD, IL. - Illinois has recently taken a stand against the practice of cat declawing. This procedure involves removing or modifying a portion of a cat's paw to remove its claws. The state has now imposed fines on those violating this new legislation to protect cats from undergoing this procedure.

The new legislation, HB1533, is part of the Humane Care for Animals Act. This act has been amended by the addition of Section 3.10, which specifically addresses the issue of cat declawing. The legislation defines declawing as any surgical procedure to amputate or modify a cat's paw, excluding trimming nonviable claws or placing non-permanent nail caps. It also defines a tendonectomy as a procedure where the tendons in a cat's limbs, paws, or toes are cut or modified, impairing its claws' normal functioning.

The legislation states that a person is not allowed to perform surgical claw removal, declawing, or tendonectomy on a cat or alter its toes, claws, or paws in any way that prevents or impairs the normal functioning of its toes, claws, or paws. The only exception to this rule is when a procedure is performed solely for a therapeutic purpose, such as addressing an existing or recurring infection, disease, injury, or abnormal condition in the claws, nail bed, or toe bone that jeopardizes the cat's health.

The Department of Agriculture is tasked with enforcing the new legislation and imposing fines on those who violate it. The fines for a first violation are $500, for a second violation, $1,000, and for a third or subsequent violation, $2,500.

The introduction of this new legislation reflects a growing trend of recognizing the importance of animal welfare and the need for humanely treating pets. For example, many animal welfare organizations and veterinary associations have long advocated against cat declawing, which is seen as a cruel and unnecessary procedure.

Declawing cats can result in significant physical and behavioral problems for the animal. The procedure often involves the amputation of not just the claws but also the last bone in each toe, which can cause the cat significant pain and discomfort. The procedure can also lead to long-term physical problems, such as lameness, joint stiffness, and chronic pain.

In addition, declawing can cause behavioral problems, as the cat may no longer feel secure and exhibit increased aggression, avoidance behaviors, and litter box issues. Declawing can also make it more difficult for a cat to defend itself, leading to increased stress and anxiety.

Illinois's new legislation is a positive step towards ensuring the welfare of cats and promoting the more humane treatment of pets. In addition, the fines imposed on those who violate this legislation serve as a reminder of the importance of animal welfare and the need for responsible pet ownership. Illinois has set an example for other states to follow, and it is hoped that more states will take similar measures to protect the welfare of cats and other pets.