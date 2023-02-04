Kentuckians forced to cross border for sports betting: In-State ban creates a ridiculous situation

Photo by Adrian Curiel on Unsplash

LOUISVILLE, KY. - With the upcoming NFL season finale where the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles, many Americans are rushing to place their bets on who they think will win. However, sports betting is not legal in every state.

For Kentuckians like Alex Yeoman, a trip to neighboring states to place bets on sporting events has become a routine. Despite living in a state with a rich sports culture, Yeoman is one of many residents forced to cross state lines to engage in a legal activity – sports betting.

Kentucky is one of 14 states in the U.S. that does not permit sports betting, which is allowed in every other state surrounding it except Missouri. Yeoman, a casual gambler, used popular sports betting apps like Draft Kings and FanDuel and stated that he knows 30-40 people who follow the same routine.

He said,

It's not like we coordinate and come over here together, but you know, I have many friends from undergrad and grad school who talk about, "Oh yeah, I come over on Monday" or "I come over on Tuesday" or "a lot of people come over on Friday before all the games start during football season."

The inconvenience of traveling across state lines is not the only issue. The state is missing out on potential tax revenues as sports bettors like Yeoman take their business elsewhere. According to Rep. Al Gentry (D-Louisville), he has been working since 2018 to make sports betting legal in Kentucky.

He said,

People are literally going across the border, parking, and making their bets on a phone, and those tax revenues are going out of this state to other states."

Rep. Gentry co-sponsored House Bill 606 last year with former Rep. Adam Koenig, but despite the measure being approved by the House, the Senate never took it up for a vote on the floor. Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) said the bill never created enough support to move forward.

However, Rep. Gentry is confident in his new bipartisan bill set to be introduced next month and believes it has the support to pass. The bill would legalize sports betting, generate over $20 million a year in tax revenues for the state, and be administered by the horse racing commission.

Sports betting enthusiast, Yeoman, urged legislators to vote on the bill and put an end to the ridiculous situation. He said,

Don't force us to hop in our cars and drive across the river to place a bet. It's just ridiculous."

Despite the situation's absurdity, Yeoman plans to return across the river for upcoming games, including the Super Bowl.

Kentucky's ban on sports betting is causing inconvenience for its residents and losing out on potential tax revenues. With a new bill to be introduced, the hope is that sports betting will soon be legalized and regulated in the state.