New law prohibits smoking in cars with children in Alabama

Photo by Giuseppe Mondì on Unsplash

MONTGOMERY, AL. - The Alabama legislature strongly opposes smoking in vehicles with children present. Smoking or vaping in a motor vehicle with a child in it is currently not prohibited by law. However, a new bill aims to change that by making it illegal to smoke or vape in a car with a child under the age of 14 present. This bill will also punish infractions.

The new legislation will shield children from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke. Because their bodies are still developing and their respiratory and immune systems are not as strong as those of adults, children are particularly susceptible to the health effects of smoking. The Alabama legislature is making progress toward creating a healthier environment for children by enacting a law that prohibits smoking in vehicles when children are present.

For this section, several terms are defined in the bill. In Section 22-15A-3 of the Code of Alabama from 1975, the term "smoke" has the same meaning as "smoking." The definition of "tobacco product" can be found in Section 28-11-2 of the Code of Alabama from 1975. Finally, vaping means utilizing an electronic nicotine conveyance framework, as characterized in Segment 28-11-2 of the Code of Alabama 1975.

When a child 14 years of age or younger is present, it is against the law to smoke a tobacco product or vape in an enclosed motor vehicle under this bill. This is true for all motor vehicles, whether moving or parked, with or without windows. For each violation of this section, a fine of up to $100 may be imposed.

After a lawful stop of a motor vehicle based on probable cause of a separate violation of the law, the violation of this section may only be investigated and charged as a secondary violation. For example, this indicates that before issuing a citation for smoking in a vehicle with a child present, a law enforcement officer must stop the vehicle for another reason.

Because it defines a new crime or changes the definition of an existing crime, this bill is considered exempt from additional requirements and application under Amendment 621 of the 1901 Alabama Constitution. After being approved by the governor or otherwise becoming law, this act will take effect on the first day of the third month.

In brief, the Alabama legislature vehemently opposes smoking in automobiles with children. The new bill aims to make children's environments healthier and shield them from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke. Unfortunately, if the law passes, those who break it will face the consequences, which will take effect in a few months.