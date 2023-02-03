Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas school

Photo by note thanun on Unsplash

LAS VEGAS, NV. - Parents and the community are still looking for answers nearly a week after a gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School affected over 130 students. Parents are asking for clarification from the Clark County School District (CCSD) and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) following the incident, which saw students experience projectile vomiting outside the school.

According to eyewitness accounts, teachers were forced to line up sick students outside the school. The situation was chaotic. The scene was described as "like Armageddon" by one teacher. Due to the students' frequent vomiting, parents have also reported that trash cans were given to their children to store their belongings.

The school district has not yet informed the parents of possible causes, even though the incident occurred last week. However, the CCSD told parents in an email that the SNHD is looking into the grounds of gastrointestinal illnesses and that the Health Services Department of the CCSD is working with preventative measures.

Parents have, however, been frustrated by the school district's lack of information.

I don't know if they have all the information present as to what happened, but I wish that we did have more constant updates as to what's going on," said one parent who wished to remain anonymous. "We have no idea what's going on in the end. They cannot receive our assistance. I mean, if children are important to us, we need to be aware of what's going on so we can assist them."

There is speculation that the students' Thursday lunches in the cafeteria may have been contaminated, but the cause of the outbreak remains a mystery. The school district has told parents that viral infections of the gastrointestinal tract are common and easy to spread, and they have been exposed to wash their hands frequently to stop the illness from spreading.

This incident serves as a reminder of how crucial it is to communicate clearly and promptly in such circumstances. The school district and health authorities need to keep the public informed and up to date on the situation, as the student's health and safety and the community's safety are at stake.

Parents and the community request frequent updates and information on the outbreak's cause. To guarantee the students and the community's health, the school district and health authorities must act quickly.