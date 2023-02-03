Civil Rights organizations vow legal action against proposed transgender health care restrictions in Oklahoma

Edy Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - Three prominent civil rights organizations have vowed the proposed restrictions on Oklahoma's gender-affirming health care for transgender people. Legislators have introduced at least 15 bills that severely restrict access to hormone therapy, surgery, and puberty blockers. While one bill aims to prevent transgender adults over 26 from receiving care, most proposed measures would prohibit minors from receiving gender-affirming health care. This month, a nearly identical bill was introduced in South Carolina.

In a joint press release, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Oklahoma, Lambda Legal, and the ACLU warned that legislation restricting access to gender-affirming health care would face legal action.

Enacting an ideological agenda driven by ignorance and prejudice, instead of science and compassion, is not the way forward," stated Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, a health care strategist at Lambda Legal.

Gender-affirming health care for adults and children is considered both medically necessary and life-saving by most major medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The ACLU of Oklahoma's legal director, Megan Lambert, added that transgender people need gender-affirming care to help them live authentic lives and that the transgender community deserves the support and care it needs for a healthy life.

The organizations have said they will fight for transgender Oklahomans' rights to equality, liberty, and access to health care without discrimination. In October, Republican Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a law preventing one of the state's largest hospital systems from receiving federal funds if it continues to provide transgender minors with gender-affirming medical care.

In conclusion, civil rights organizations in Oklahoma have pledged to take legal action if the proposed restrictions on gender-affirming health care for transgender individuals become law. Most medical organizations consider gender-affirming health care medically necessary and life-saving. The struggle for transgender individuals' rights to equality and non-discriminatory access to health care continues.

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects.

