The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policies

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

TALLAHASSEE, FL - Anti-Black American policies have long been practiced by the Republican Party. The Republican Party has consistently opposed Black Americans' efforts to secure equal rights and opportunities ever since the end of slavery in the middle of the 19th century. The desire to maintain white political power, safeguard wealthy interests and uphold traditional societal values are just a few of the political, economic, and ideological factors that have influenced these policies.

The Republican Party's opposition to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 is one of the most well-known instances of policies that discriminate against Black people. Racial discrimination in employment and public places based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin was outlawed by this landmark legislation, which President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law.

However, many Republicans, including Barry Goldwater, who ran for president in 1964 on the Republican ticket, opposed the bill despite its widespread support. Goldwater argued in his campaign that the bill violated the principles of individual freedom and infringed on states' rights.

The Republican Party continues to oppose civil rights legislation today. For instance, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a landmark law that supported Black Americans' right to vote, was weakened by the Supreme Court in 2013. However, this decision was primarily viewed as a victory for the Republican Party, which has advocated for more stringent voting laws that make it more difficult for minorities, particularly Black Americans, to exercise their right to vote.

Economic policies have also reflected the anti-Black policies of the Republican Party. The party has always advocated for policies that favor corporations and the wealthy over working-class Americans, including Black Americans.

For instance, the party has been a vocal proponent of lowering corporate regulations, slashing assistance programs for the poor, and lowering taxes on the wealthy. Sadly, these policies have disproportionately affected Black Americans, making them more likely to be poor, unemployed, and dependent on government programs.

The Republican Party has also opposed efforts to address systemic racism and inequality in American society in addition to these economic policies. For example, the party has always been against affirmative action programs to help minority groups, like Black Americans, get into higher education and jobs. Despite evidence to the contrary, Republicans have argued that these programs should be eliminated due to their discriminatory nature.

The anti-Black policies of the Republican Party can be seen in its positions on issues like police reform and the criminal justice system reform. Consider the fact that the party has spoken out against efforts to change the criminal justice system, which has been criticized for having a disproportionate impact on Black Americans. In addition, Republicans have been resistant to efforts to address these issues, including calls for increased police accountability, transparency, and community involvement. This is despite the overwhelming evidence of racial bias and law enforcement's excessive use of force.

These policies have had a devastating effect on Black Americans. According to recent Census Bureau data, Black Americans' poverty rate is more than twice that of white Americans. Black Americans are also more likely than any other race or ethnicity to be incarcerated and to be the victims of police brutality.

The widening wealth gap between Black Americans and white Americans is also a result of the GOP's anti-Black policies. As a result, the wealth gap between Black and white families has grown over the past few decades, with the average net worth of Black households now less than 10% of that of white households, according to a 2019 Institute for Policy Studies study. Discriminatory policies and practices, stagnant wages, and a lack of access to high-paying jobs, high-quality education, and reasonably priced housing all contribute to this disparity.

The disparities in Black Americans' health outcomes also demonstrate the effect of these policies. Even though Black Americans are one of the largest racial groups in the United States, they still have higher rates of chronic diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure, as well as higher rates of infant mortality and shorter life expectancies than white Americans.

Lack of affordable healthcare is one of the leading causes of these disparities. The Affordable Care Act (ACA), designed to increase access to healthcare for millions of Americans, including Black Americans, has been consistently opposed by the Republican Party. Republicans have argued that the Affordable Care Act violates individual freedom, will result in higher costs and will lower the quality of care.

In conclusion, Black Americans have been profoundly affected by the anti-Black policies of the Republican Party. The Republican Party has consistently opposed Black Americans' efforts to secure equal rights and opportunities, ranging from opposing civil rights legislation to advocating for economic policies that benefit wealthy Americans at the expense of working-class Americans.

The health and well-being of Black communities have been devastatingly affected by these policies, which have contributed to the widening wealth gap between Black Americans and White Americans. The Republican Party needs to reevaluate its policies and commit to addressing the pervasive racism and inequality in American society.