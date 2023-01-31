Massachusetts launches new confidential abortion legal hotline

Photo by Antoine Barrès on Unsplash

BOSTON, MA. - The Massachusetts Attorney General's Office has taken a significant step in ensuring access to abortion services in the state. The office has announced the launch of a new confidential legal advice and abortion provider hotline called the Abortion Legal Hotline.

The hotline assists residents and visitors of the Commonwealth in their quest for abortion services by helping them locate the necessary resources.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Ma., emphasized that seeking information about one's health care or having an abortion is a fundamental human right and should not be considered shameful. Pressley stated that the only shame is that there are unrelenting efforts by some forces to deny access to health care.

The hotline will be operated by Reproductive Equity Now, the Women's Bar Foundation, and five pro bono law firms. The hotline can be reached at 1-833-309-6301 and will provide a platform for those seeking confidential and legal advice on abortion.

The launch of the hotline comes amid public grief over the recent death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, by police in Memphis. In announcing the new hotline, Attorney General Andrea Campbell pointed out that access to abortion is just one aspect of reproductive justice.

Campbell stated that reproductive justice concerns the right to parent a child in a safe and healthy community, and police violence interferes with that right.

Over a dozen states have moved to ban or limit access to legal abortion care after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. However, Massachusetts has enacted one of the strongest shield laws in the country, ensuring that residents of the state and those who travel across state lines for health care can get the care they need.

The Abortion Legal Hotline is a significant step towards ensuring that individuals in Massachusetts have access to the resources and information they need to make informed decisions about their health care. The Commonwealth's commitment to protecting abortion rights and reproductive justice sends a strong message that all individuals have the right to access the health care they need, free from discrimination or interference.