Ending hair discrimination: The signing of the CROWN Act in Illinois

Photo by Suad Kamardeen on Unsplash

SPRINGFIELD, IL. - Hair discrimination is a form of racial discrimination that affects people based on their hair's natural texture and styling. The CROWN Act, which stands for "Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair," has recently been signed into law in Illinois, which aims to prevent hair discrimination in the workplace, housing, financial transactions, and public accommodations.

The Jett Hawkins Act, signed into law in 2021, had previously safeguarded Illinoisans from hair discrimination in schools. This law recognizes hairstyles like dreadlocks, twists, and braids, historically associated with particular racial groups, as protected characteristics and considers them a part of race.

Hair discrimination is a personal and cultural issue, as hair is an integral part of a person'sperson's identity, passed down through generations for thousands of years. African American hairstyles like dreadlocks, twists, and braids have a significant historical and cultural significance, as they can safely or comfortably tie back hair. However, in the past, hair discrimination was prevalent across industries, leading to the unfair treatment of African Americans based on their hairstyles.

Black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from work because of their hairstyle and 80 percent more likely to change the texture or style of their hair to meet workplace expectations. In addition, children as young as six can face discipline for their hairstyles, as seen in the case of Jett Hawkins, a four-year-old boy who was cited for not following the dress code because he had his hair in braids. The CROWN Act is crucial in ending this form of discrimination and ensuring that workers will no longer be treated differently because of their hair.

The Illinois CROWN Act is a national version of the CROWN Act, which broadens and clarifies the definition of race to include hairstyles and textures, among other things. By signing the CROWN Act into law, Illinois is leading the way in ending hair discrimination and creating a more open, respectful, and expressive workplace. Additionally, the CROWN Act ensures that Illinois continues to respect and elevate black people, regardless of how they want to wear their hair.

In conclusion, hair discrimination is a form of racial discrimination that affects people based on their natural hair texture and styling. The CROWN Act and the Jett Hawkins Act are essential steps in ending hair discrimination and creating a more inclusive and respectful workplace, housing, financial transactions, and public accommodations.

The law recognizes hairstyles like dreadlocks, twists, and braids as protected characteristics and considers them a part of race. Hair is a personal and cultural issue, and it is essential to respect and embrace diversity. The effective date of the CROWN Act is January 1, 2023.