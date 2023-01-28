Four-star General warns of impending war with China in memo to Air Force commanders

Photo by Hugo Jehanne on Unsplash

WASHINGTON, DC. - A report from NBC News states that a four-star Air Force general has advised his commanders to prepare for the possibility that the United States and China will engage in war by 2025. In a memo to all air wing commanders and other Air Force operational commanders, General Mike Minihan, head of Air Mobility Command, stated that his

gut tells me [we] will fight in 2025."

Minihan mentioned in the memo that the upcoming elections in Taiwan and the United States in 2024 could be a distraction for Washington and Taipei, allowing China to move onto the island. He argued that to prepare for the upcoming battle, a "fortified, ready, integrated, and agile Joint Force Maneuver Team ready to fight and win inside the first island chain" must be established.

Minihan instructed his Air Force commanders to submit a report on the actions they will take to prepare for the conflict with China by February 28.

Consider their personal affairs and whether a visit should be scheduled with their servicing base legal office to ensure they are legally ready and prepared," he added, urging all personnel to update their records and emergency contact information.

A defense official stated that Minihan's remarks "are not representative of the department's view on China." However, the general's remarks have received mixed responses. The United States' "National Defense Strategy makes clear that China is the pacing challenge for the Department of Defense, and our focus remains on working alongside allies and partners to preserve a peaceful, free, and open Indo-Pacific," according to Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, the press secretary for the Department of Defense.

In recent years, Beijing has increased its aggressive posture in the region. High-ranking defense officials have repeatedly warned that China's long-term objective is to reunite Taiwan with mainland China. In contrast to the Ukraine conflict, President Biden stated that the United States would respond to an invasion of Taiwan by sending troops there. However, Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, recently stated that he "seriously doubts" an "imminent" invasion of Taiwan and subsequent war with China.

While General Minihan's memo expresses his personal opinion, it is essential to note that it is not an official statement from the United States government or military. The official position of the United States government regarding China is still to collaborate with partners and allies to maintain a peaceful, accessible, and open Indo-Pacific. Although it is not actively planning for or predicting a war with China, the United States military's primary focus is preparing for any scenario.