Former President Trump returns to campaign trail with keynote address in New Hampshire

SALEM, NH. - On Saturday, former President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at the New Hampshire Republican Party's annual meeting, marking his return to the campaign trail. Trump's efforts to intensify his 2024 presidential campaign began with this.

There will be hundreds of Republican leaders and activists in Salem at the event. Later, Trump will travel to South Carolina for a second campaign event. Because it is a state with early voting, Trump has a chance to reenergize his campaign, which has been lagging since he announced his candidacy in November.

It is anticipated that Trump will make a formal announcement at the event regarding the selection of Stephen Stepanek, the departed state GOP Chairman, as a senior advisor in New Hampshire. Before serving two terms as the top GOP official in New Hampshire, Stepanek co-chaired Trump's inaugural campaign. This hire comes as Trump tries to win the first-in-the-nation primary again as he did in 2016, which could be complicated by the declining support of state officials looking for a new candidate to lead their party's ticket.

Trump's trip to New Hampshire comes just a few days before the Democratic National Committee will meet to vote on a new calendar for the 2024 presidential primary that President Joe Biden has proposed. This calendar would remove New Hampshire from its first-in-the-nation primary status, which New Hampshire Democrats strongly oppose. Republicans have already settled on Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada, and Nevada for their initial lineup, which is identical to what Democrats had previously.

Chris Sununu, governor of New Hampshire and a candidate for the GOP nomination in 2024, has been harshly critical of Donald Trump. In December, he argued that the Republican Party was "moving on" from Trump and that Trump "is not the influence he thinks he is."

Trump is expected to announce his leadership team and a few endorsements in South Carolina. Sen. Lindsey Graham, Gov. Henry McMaster, and US Rep. Russell Fry are among the most prominent Republicans from South Carolina who are scheduled to attend the event in support of the former president.

The recent revelations that classified documents were also discovered at locations associated with former Vice President Mike Pence and Vice President Joe Biden precede Trump's Saturday campaign events. Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the classified documents from the Obama administration that were discovered at Biden's home and former private office.

It should be noted that the Department of Justice is still investigating Trump. The criminal investigations into the retention of classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and a portion of January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol are overseen by special counsel Jack Smith. Trump's actions are implicated in both investigations.

In addition, over two years after suspending Trump following the January 6 attack, Facebook parent company Meta announced that it would restore his accounts on Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks.