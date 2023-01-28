Tyre Nichols' death proves little progress seen despite promises of reform following George Floyd's killing

Photo by Susan Q Yin on Unsplash

MEMPHIS, TN. - The death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, has once again exposed the continued prevalence of police brutality and violence in the United States. Five officers brutally beat the 29-year-old African-American man in Memphis, all of whom were also black.

Following the incident, public outcry grew, and soon enough, the five officers were charged with second-degree murder. Further adding to public indignation is the fact that his death was caught on video and released late Friday, sparking a new wave of civil unrest due to its graphic nature.

This tragedy is another example of a long history of police brutality against African Americans, which began decades ago and continues to plague our country today. The 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis further illustrated the scale of injustice inflicted upon African American communities across America—a reminder that not much has changed since the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles 30 years ago.

Despite promises of reform in the wake of Floyd's death, statistics from Mapping Police Violence show that 2022 saw 1,186 people killed during police interactions—26% being African American despite them only making up 13% of the US population—and this number could be much higher due to underreporting.

For many who knew Tyre Nichols personally or understand police brutality better than most, his tragic death confirms that little has been done to address these issues across America. Lora King—whose father, Rodney King, experienced similar violence at the hands of police back in 1991—spoke out about this case, saying she was "in disbelief" over what had happened.

But, she added, "we have to do better; this is unacceptable,"; a sentiment echoed by 26-year-old Robert Jones from Memphis, who said, "they say it's a new year but same old same old" when talking about how little progress has been made concerning police brutality since 2020.

Clearly, more needs to be done if we are going to make fundamental changes toward ensuring justice for victims like Tyre Nichols and hopefully prevent more lives from being lost due to police brutality and violence. To do this, there must be serious reform within our criminal justice system: from civilian oversight boards and de-escalation training for officers, greater accountability for misconduct, transparency into investigations, and harsher punishments for those responsible—all reforms which have been proposed before but must finally see action if we are going make any lasting difference on a national level.