Washington court upholds right to access: Public records laws apply to private special education providers

OLYMPIA, WA. - In Washington state, a recent legal ruling has the potential to bring transparency to an otherwise obscure part of the special education system. According to the ruling, private organizations that provide services traditionally offered by government agencies must adhere to the same public records laws as their public counterparts.

The decision resulted from an investigation conducted by The Seattle Times and ProPublica into Northwest School of Innovative Learning (NW SOIL), the most extensive program in the state's special education system. Their series uncovered numerous issues with NW SOIL, including allegations of abuse by staff members, lack of resources, and unqualified aides instead of certified teachers leading classrooms.

When seeking records related to these infractions, the Times was denied access because NW SOIL is owned by Fairfax Hospital – a private psychiatric hospital chain and subsidiary of Universal Health Services. This prompted The Times to file suit against Fairfax in February for failing to adhere to state transparency laws. Under this ruling, NW SOIL must now make documents such as discipline rates or test scores available for public review to ensure transparency and hold them accountable for their actions.

Seattle Times Executive Editor Michele Matassa Flores expressed her support for this decision:

They are paid with public tax dollars, and they are charged with educating and nurturing public school students — and only public school students. They should be held accountable, which starts with parents and the taxpaying public being able to see what's happening there. This disclosure is a step toward transparency and ultimately better outcomes for the students."

By piecing together details about NW SOIL from over 17,000 pages obtained from 40 school districts, three police departments, and the state education department, The Seattle Times uncovered significant problems at NW SOIL that would have gone unnoticed had it not been for this ruling. As such, it serves as an important reminder of the power of transparent government institutions – even those deemed "private" by their owners – when providing justice and accountability within our educational systems.

Ultimately, this ruling shows how much power we can wield when we demand transparency from our public and private government institutions. Transparency is not just about knowledge; it is also about having access to information so that we can accurately assess what is going on in the world around us and make informed decisions accordingly. With increased access comes increased accountability – something all citizens should value highly regardless of whether or not they are directly affected by this specific case in Washington state.