Iowa lawmakers push for more restrictive cellphone regulations while driving

Photo by Sara Kurfeß on Unsplash

DES MOINES, IA. - Lawmakers in Iowa are pushing for stricter cellphone regulations while driving. Senate Bill 60, which is currently headed to a Senate committee, would make it illegal to operate a phone if it takes more than a single touch to activate or deactivate it.

The bill was inspired by the tragic death of a 12-year-old child killed by a distracted driver. Senator Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines, said she was moved by the incident and pushed for the bill because of her constituents' plea to make such events less common.

"It really affected me," Celsi said. "The dad just said, 'Please, please, please make this illegal. Please help people like us never to have to go through a loss like this.' So, that's what really spurred me to join onto the bill this year. It's a Republican bill, but I completely support it."

Currently, in Iowa, it is illegal to send or read text messages while driving; however, using cellphones for navigation typically requires more attention than texting does and often leads to distracted driving accidents.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety reports that drivers who use handheld devices are four times more likely to be involved in collisions resulting in injuries than those who do not use their phones while driving.

Senator Celsi used to oppose hands-free cellphone measures due to prohibitive costs; however, due to advances in technology and lower prices now available for hands-free devices (e.g., $20 at Walmart), she believes that now is the time for Iowa lawmakers and citizens alike reexamine the issue and take action against distracted driving in the state.

Half of all U.S. states prohibit handheld cellphones while driving, and all but Montana forbid texting while operating vehicles. Yet, this legislative action proposed in Iowa would further curb distracted driving accidents by making it illegal even if one activates or deactivates their cellphone with only one touch or swipe – activities that may still not be safe when operating an automobile on public roads.

Though Senator Celsi expresses her support for Senate Bill 60 and other initiatives meant to reduce dangerous behavior behind the wheel caused by cellphone use on behalf of herself and her constituents who have suffered such losses from similar incidents before them, only time will tell whether these efforts will successfully decrease preventable deaths due to distracted drivers on Iowa roads.