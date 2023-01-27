California children facing dire straits: Latest report shows a widening gap in health, education, and other outcomes

Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

SACRAMENTO, CA. - A new report released by Children Now has revealed that California children and teenagers are not faring as well as before the pandemic, with a great disparity between their health, education, and other indicators.

The 2023 California County Scorecard of Children's Well-Being analyzed data from all 58 counties and found that 38% of families make less than twice the poverty level—$60,000 for a family of four—with over 170,000 homeless students in the state. Child care was another issue; only one in four working families had access to a space in a licensed childcare facility.

The Child Now report also highlighted disparities between different groups of children. For example, kids in foster care had dismal ratings for access to healthcare and academic achievement compared to those not in foster care. This means that these vulnerable children require a more focused approach to their education if any meaningful progress is to be made.

The bleak outlook was further compounded regarding educational performance amongst certain age groups. For instance, 42% of third graders met or exceeded standards and reading, while only 11% of 11th graders were deemed ready for college-level math—a concerning figure indeed.

Despite the worrying figures presented by this report, there were some bright spots too. For example, many California children have high health insurance coverage rates, and babies born at average birth weight remain high too.

Furthermore, the various anti-poverty measures implemented during COVID have helped many families immensely—albeit temporarily—and Children Now hopes this too can become more permanent shortly.

It cannot be denied that access to affordable childcare is essential for any family who needs help looking after their children; however, it can also be argued that even more needs to be done so these families can stay afloat financially during such difficult times.

The same argument could be made regarding the educational standards across different age groups; not only do more resources need to be available, but progress must also be monitored closely so any potential problems can be quickly identified and remedied before they become too severe.

Nevertheless, despite the lack of progress since last year's report on child well-being in California, there is still much cause for optimism going forward; if issues such as poverty and education are tackled with comprehensive solutions, then there will be a positive change on the horizon for California's youngest residents soon enough.