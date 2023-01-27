Rural Iowa in crisis: The troubling trend of increasing nursing home closures

Photo by Matt Bennett on Unsplash

DES MOINES, IA. - Rural Iowa faces a nursing home crisis as increasing numbers of facilities are forced to close due to low wages, worker shortages, and other economic factors. According to the latest figures from the Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA), 17 nursing homes have shut their doors in the past year, with 15 closures occurring in rural parts of the state. IHCA President and CEO Brent Willet have expressed alarm at this situation.

The graph showing the number of nursing-home employees between January 2019 and January 2020 makes it clear that something needs to be done," Willet said. "The bright red line goes almost straight down, indicating a marked decrease in staffing levels over that period."

Willet believes that one factor contributing to these closures is the difficulty for nursing homes to offer competitive wages for demanding jobs, particularly in rural areas where populations are declining. However, he is optimistic that increased government funding and further attention on rural healthcare this year may help address this problem.

Unfortunately, Willet notes that it is not just salaries that make it hard for people living in rural nursing homes to get adequate care - he also cites dwindling medical service providers as a significant issue:

As services like dialysis and primary-care doctors become harder and harder to come by, it creates additional challenges pertaining to costs and logistics to care for people in their home communities."

This is an especially worrisome problem since many elderly or disabled individuals rely on these services for basic healthcare needs.

The national nursing home closure rate is also caused for concern, with 129 facilities shutting their doors last year alone, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). However, there are some signs of improvement this year, with fewer closings reported so far, suggesting that efforts by states such as Iowa may be slowly bearing fruit.

In order to truly solve this crisis, Willet suggests more focus must be put on long-term strategies, such as finding ways for smaller towns without large populations or enough resources to support local health facilities like nursing homes or hospitals.

Additionally, state governments and federal agencies like CMS should offer greater financial incentives to ensure enough staff members who can provide quality care at reasonable rates are working at these locations. Such steps could help alleviate many issues plaguing small-town health centers across America today.