Opportunity emerges for white privilege discussions: Census reforms improve representation of multiculturalism

DEARBORN, MI. - The Biden administration has proposed significant changes to the forms used for the 2030 census and federal government surveys, which are intended to reflect better how Latinos and people of Middle Eastern or North African descent are counted in statistics across the United States.

The reforms would be a significant achievement for advocates for Arab Americans and other MENA groups who have long campaigned for an acknowledgment of their own identity.

According to a notice made on Thursday for public inspection before its official publication, the proposed changes include a "Middle Eastern or North African" checkbox and an expanded question about race or ethnicity that includes a "Hispanic or Latino" box. This expansion would address Latinos' longstanding difficulties in answering a question about race that does not include a response option tailored to them.

The current U.S. government categorization of people with origins in Lebanon, Iran, Egypt, and other countries in the MENA region as white has been widely contested by those who identify differently – but if approved, the proposal would change this definition so that "white" no longer includes those with MENA origins.

Research by the Census Bureau suggests that adding this checkbox and a combined question about race and ethnicity could decrease the number of people identifying as white on census forms.

Karin Orvis, U.S. chief statistician within the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), highlighted in a blog post that these are preliminary recommendations only – not final – and they do not represent positions held by either OMB or any agencies participating in the Working Group.

The last update to the standards on racial and ethnic data occurred in 1997; progress is overdue, but Biden officials revived this multiyear review effort after former President Donald Trump's administration stalled it.

These changes are necessary to improve accuracy when it comes to redrawing voting districts according to population demographics, enforcing civil rights protections, as well as guiding policymaking and research decisions based on reliable data sources rather than outdated assumptions about certain races or ethnicities which no longer hold in today's population of American citizens nationwide.

Furthermore, there is an opportunity here for further critical discussions regarding racial justice issues such as white privilege -- acknowledging that whiteness is still privileged over multiculturalism when it comes to representation within federal law -- while also recognizing specific identities that were previously categorized under broad terms such as "other" which can be disempowering at best and erasing at worst.

There remains much work ahead before these proposed reforms become a reality; however, given the current momentum from both lawmakers and activists alike, there is hope that Americans will soon see meaningful progress on issues related to racial justice embedded directly into our national institutions and practices through more accurate data collection methods employed by federal agencies like OMB moving forward into 2030 and beyond.