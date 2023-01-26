Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt Lake

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijRtx_0kSRfh8c00
Photo byYihong ChenonUnsplash

SALT LAKE CITY, UT. - The Great Salt Lake in Utah is facing dire straits, with the state in a severe drought and water levels dropping significantly. However, local leaders are taking action to save the lake, providing ecological and economic benefits and jobs to the surrounding areas.

Governor Spencer Cox, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall mentioned the lake's importance in their annual addresses this month. The lake's decline has exposed areas nearby to toxic dust plumes and other potential issues. Additionally, it contributes more than $1.3 billion and 7,700 jobs annually to the local economy.

In her address Tuesday night, Mendenhall called on the Salt Lake City Council to adopt a thorough review of all water usage within the city to determine any inefficiencies and implement a temporary drought surcharge for major water consumers to discourage wastefulness. The prices of this surcharge would be adjusted depending on the severity of the drought conditions; when conditions improve, prices can go down, and vice versa when conditions worsen. 

In her address, she also authorized 13 billion gallons of reclaimed water to be sent directly into the Great Salt Lake each year; however, this amount is still only one-thirtieth of what was lost from last year's deficit at present.

Mendenhall said, "The disappearance of the Great Salt Lake is not something that's just happening to us; it's something that is largely due to us and because of climate change." 
But, she continued, "Utahns are not victims or passive observers; we must take responsibility for our choices and take bold action now."

Other governments are likewise looking into ways to reduce their water usage too; last year, some bills related to water conservation were approved, including an allocation of $40 million for a new Great Salt Lake Water Trust program. 

Governor Cox also touched on this issue during his State of the State address last week, calling on legislators for hundreds of millions in funding for new conservation programs and policies that would lower per capita water consumption throughout Utah. He added that it is crucial for people of faith to come together and ask God for relief from the current drought while recognizing that humans must ultimately do their part too.

The resolution laid out by Utah's leaders does not include any specific timeline for reaching its goal, though Blouin said he wants it done "as soon as possible." It is being endorsed by them and the non-profit organization Utah Rivers Council, which promotes increased water conservation efforts across states. Zach Frankel, executive director of URC, notes,

We [Utahns] have been given the responsibility to steward for rest of America ...the largest remaining wetland ecosystem in American West." 

He went on further to say, "It is a big responsibility we have protect it." Overall this resolution would ensure proper management and use practices towards its precious resources while preserving its wetland ecosystems around America's Western region.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Great Salt Lake# Salt Lake City# Utah# Governor Cox# Salt Lake City Mayor

Comments / 0

Published by

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

Auburn, AL
4K followers

More from Edy Zoo

Four-star General warns of impending war with China in memo to Air Force commanders

WASHINGTON, DC. - A report from NBC News states that a four-star Air Force general has advised his commanders to prepare for the possibility that the United States and China will engage in war by 2025. In a memo to all air wing commanders and other Air Force operational commanders, General Mike Minihan, head of Air Mobility Command, stated that his.

Read full story

Former President Trump returns to campaign trail with keynote address in New Hampshire

SALEM, NH. - On Saturday, former President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at the New Hampshire Republican Party's annual meeting, marking his return to the campaign trail. Trump's efforts to intensify his 2024 presidential campaign began with this.

Read full story
4 comments
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols' death proves little progress seen despite promises of reform following George Floyd's killing

MEMPHIS, TN. - The death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, has once again exposed the continued prevalence of police brutality and violence in the United States. Five officers brutally beat the 29-year-old African-American man in Memphis, all of whom were also black.

Read full story
5 comments
Washington State

Washington court upholds right to access: Public records laws apply to private special education providers

OLYMPIA, WA. - In Washington state, a recent legal ruling has the potential to bring transparency to an otherwise obscure part of the special education system. According to the ruling, private organizations that provide services traditionally offered by government agencies must adhere to the same public records laws as their public counterparts.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Louisiana sheriffs exercising unchecked power, nearly two-thirds failing to follow public records law

BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new report has found that Louisiana sheriffs wield excessive power, nearly two-thirds failing to comply with public records law. Of the 64 sheriffs, 23 have never obtained approval from the State Archives for their records retention policy, and three more allowed their policies to expire as far back as 1980. The policies of an additional four are so limited that they only address a small fraction of the records held by the sheriffs.

Read full story
14 comments
Iowa State

Iowa lawmakers push for more restrictive cellphone regulations while driving

DES MOINES, IA. - Lawmakers in Iowa are pushing for stricter cellphone regulations while driving. Senate Bill 60, which is currently headed to a Senate committee, would make it illegal to operate a phone if it takes more than a single touch to activate or deactivate it.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

California children facing dire straits: Latest report shows a widening gap in health, education, and other outcomes

SACRAMENTO, CA. - A new report released by Children Now has revealed that California children and teenagers are not faring as well as before the pandemic, with a great disparity between their health, education, and other indicators.

Read full story
4 comments
Iowa State

Rural Iowa in crisis: The troubling trend of increasing nursing home closures

DES MOINES, IA. - Rural Iowa faces a nursing home crisis as increasing numbers of facilities are forced to close due to low wages, worker shortages, and other economic factors. According to the latest figures from the Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA), 17 nursing homes have shut their doors in the past year, with 15 closures occurring in rural parts of the state. IHCA President and CEO Brent Willet have expressed alarm at this situation.

Read full story
5 comments
Indiana State

Gun Reform advocates in Indiana face difficult battle despite growing support for change

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - Gun reform advocates in Indiana face a difficult battle to pass legislation, but they remain hopeful that public sentiment on firearms safety is beginning to shift. According to the Pew Research Center, more than 70% of Americans believe gun violence is either a "moderate" or "major" problem in the country, giving added impetus for potential change.

Read full story
53 comments

New York State pushes forward legislation to make abortion access easier and more convenient

ALBANY, NY. - New York State is making abortion access even easier and more accessible. A new bill proposed by Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, would allow pharmacists to dispense abortion medication without requiring a visit to a clinic. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued guidance allowing retail pharmacies to sell abortion pills.

Read full story
2 comments
Maryland State

21,000 lives claimed annually: Marylanders test your home for radon gas now

BALTIMORE, MD. - Radon is a naturally occurring, odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas produced by the breakdown of uranium in soil and rocks. The gas can seep into homes through cracks and gaps in foundations, walls, floors, pipes, and drains. Unfortunately, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and is estimated to claim 21,000 American lives yearly.

Read full story
4 comments
Connecticut State

Nursing crisis worsening in Connecticut: Union calls for $30 million investment to strengthen the healthcare system

HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut is facing a healthcare crisis that is testing the limits of its publicly funded system. This crisis has been brewing for years, with inadequate funding and staffing shortages contributing to a growing problem threatening the health and well-being of those using it.

Read full story
9 comments
Washington, DC

DOT launches investigation into Southwest Airlines over holiday travel nightmare

WASHINGTON, DC. - The Southwest Airlines holiday travel nightmare reverberates through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). After thousands of travelers were left stranded for days, DOT has investigated whether the airline made unrealistic flight schedules. This act would be considered a violation of federal law.

Read full story

Immigration: A vital tool in boosting population growth and supporting the aging population

LAREDO, TX. - The population of the United States is estimated to hit 400 million people by 2060, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. As the population grows, it presents several challenges and opportunities that must be addressed. One area where immigration can help is in boosting the population of the United States, thereby providing additional economic benefits and much-needed support for the aging population.

Read full story
3 comments
Miami, FL

Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in Miami

MIAMI, FL. - Recently, unsealed federal grand jury indictments have revealed a large-scale fraud scheme designed to create an illegal shortcut for aspiring nurses to obtain their nursing degree and seek employment. Federal authorities in Florida have charged 25 people with participating in the scam, which was responsible for selling more than 7,600 fraudulent nursing degree diplomas from three different Florida-based nursing schools.

Read full story
2 comments

FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sight

SILVER SPRING, MD. - The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced proposed changes to the nation's policy on blood donations, which could finally level the playing field for gay and bisexual men who have long been denied the right to donate.

Read full story

South Dakota lawmakers consider dropping grocery tax to help ease inflation woes

PIERRE, SD. - As South Dakotans continue to grapple with the economic impacts of rising inflation, state legislators are taking a closer look at one source of revenue that has been met with political controversy: the grocery tax. A legislative committee has begun discussions on a plan to repeal this tax, which could help residents struggling to make ends meet.

Read full story
Texas State

Boeing set to arraigned in federal court on criminal fraud charge relating to 737 Max crashes

FORT WORTH, TX. - On Thursday, airplane maker Boeing will be arraigned in federal court in Texas on a criminal conspiracy charge of committing fraud relating to the crashes of two 737 Max jets in Indonesia and Ethiopia. In total, these incidents resulted in the deaths of 346 people.

Read full story

US Secret Service Report: Analysis of 180 mass attacks in the US reveals troubling statistics

WASHINGTON, DC. - The United States Secret Service (USSS) recently released a report analyzing 180 mass attacks that occurred in the United States between 2014 and 2019. According to the report, most of these attacks were directed at restaurants and retail stores. The USSS also found that firearms were used in 73% of the attacks, with 25% of those firearms being illegally acquired by the attackers.

Read full story

Opportunity emerges for white privilege discussions: Census reforms improve representation of multiculturalism

DEARBORN, MI. - The Biden administration has proposed significant changes to the forms used for the 2030 census and federal government surveys, which are intended to reflect better how Latinos and people of Middle Eastern or North African descent are counted in statistics across the United States.

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy