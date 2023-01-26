Delays caused by COVID-19 leave survivors of Baltimore County abuse waiting for justice

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009nae_0kRimxmT00
Photo byJen TheodoreonUnsplash

BALTIMORE, MD. - For decades, the Baltimore County Police Department has been under scrutiny for the mishandling of rape case evidence and its refusal to count and disclose rape kits. In 2017, the state legislature mandated a 20-year retention of rape kits to improve the situation. However, it remains a challenge today to get police departments to comply with this law.

In 2019, renewed efforts were made to test evidence from over 2,000 exams saved by retired Dr. Rudiger Breitenecker from when he practiced medicine until 1997. Dr. Breitenecker had a two-pronged preservation system of saving multiple glass slides and frozen glass tubes from each exam. 

However, when his retirement came around, all frozen tubes were sent to police headquarters without guaranteeing that they would remain in good condition or be tested. Furthermore, what happened with the remaining samples is unclear, as the police have only reported retaining material from 50 cases out of all those stored by Dr. Breitenecker's meticulous record-keeping system.

The survivor community is now pushing hard to test this evidence and any other related evidence due to recent findings uncovered by an investigation into sexual abuse allegations against 158 priests conducted by Maryland's Attorney General's Office over 80 years. 

One such priest was Anthony Joseph Maskell, who worked at Archbishop Keough High School and served as a Baltimore County police chaplain in the 1970s; victims claimed that officers brought into school by him were also abusers despite this being ignored by school staff members at the time according to Netflix's 2017 series "The Keepers."

Regardless, the push for justice has not been easy due to delays caused by COVID-19. Despite limited private resources, Dr. Breitenecker's samples are being tested. However, countless other cases involving photographic evidence and survivor testimonies remain unresolved due to a lack of workforce or investigation funds. 

Furthermore, survivors can be too frightened or embarrassed to come forward about their experiences, resulting in never making it past local news outlets - if they make any headlines. This is why more support must be given so justice and truth may prevail over such ordeals.

The search for justice must continue, even though it may be a complex and lengthy process. Survivors deserve closure, and the victims of these heinous acts have endured enough trauma already, which is why it is so important to keep pushing for testing of evidence such as Dr. Breitenecker's samples or any other related evidence that can help put an end to this dark chapter in Baltimore County's history and give survivors peace at last.

Despite all the obstacles that remain in place, communities around Baltimore County will not rest until every perpetrator has been held accountable and justice is served. 

But most importantly, hope will never die while some fight with courage and conviction to make sure that no one else ever has to go through what so many victims of rape have gone through in Baltimore County, and we need to ensure that the stories of these brave survivors become one of courage, not despair. 

By demanding that police departments comply with state laws and properly store and test evidence from crimes such as sexual abuse or rape, we are taking a step towards bringing justice and restoring faith to those who may have lost it along the way. 

Only by working together can we ensure that no more innocent victims will ever fall prey to such tragedies again. Through this challenging journey, let us never forget: no matter how hard times get; hope will always prevail.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Baltimore# Maryland# Netflix# Sex abuse# Rape

Comments / 0

Published by

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

Auburn, AL
4K followers

More from Edy Zoo

Four-star General warns of impending war with China in memo to Air Force commanders

WASHINGTON, DC. - A report from NBC News states that a four-star Air Force general has advised his commanders to prepare for the possibility that the United States and China will engage in war by 2025. In a memo to all air wing commanders and other Air Force operational commanders, General Mike Minihan, head of Air Mobility Command, stated that his.

Read full story

Former President Trump returns to campaign trail with keynote address in New Hampshire

SALEM, NH. - On Saturday, former President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at the New Hampshire Republican Party's annual meeting, marking his return to the campaign trail. Trump's efforts to intensify his 2024 presidential campaign began with this.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols' death proves little progress seen despite promises of reform following George Floyd's killing

MEMPHIS, TN. - The death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, has once again exposed the continued prevalence of police brutality and violence in the United States. Five officers brutally beat the 29-year-old African-American man in Memphis, all of whom were also black.

Read full story
5 comments
Washington State

Washington court upholds right to access: Public records laws apply to private special education providers

OLYMPIA, WA. - In Washington state, a recent legal ruling has the potential to bring transparency to an otherwise obscure part of the special education system. According to the ruling, private organizations that provide services traditionally offered by government agencies must adhere to the same public records laws as their public counterparts.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Louisiana sheriffs exercising unchecked power, nearly two-thirds failing to follow public records law

BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new report has found that Louisiana sheriffs wield excessive power, nearly two-thirds failing to comply with public records law. Of the 64 sheriffs, 23 have never obtained approval from the State Archives for their records retention policy, and three more allowed their policies to expire as far back as 1980. The policies of an additional four are so limited that they only address a small fraction of the records held by the sheriffs.

Read full story
13 comments
Iowa State

Iowa lawmakers push for more restrictive cellphone regulations while driving

DES MOINES, IA. - Lawmakers in Iowa are pushing for stricter cellphone regulations while driving. Senate Bill 60, which is currently headed to a Senate committee, would make it illegal to operate a phone if it takes more than a single touch to activate or deactivate it.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

California children facing dire straits: Latest report shows a widening gap in health, education, and other outcomes

SACRAMENTO, CA. - A new report released by Children Now has revealed that California children and teenagers are not faring as well as before the pandemic, with a great disparity between their health, education, and other indicators.

Read full story
4 comments
Iowa State

Rural Iowa in crisis: The troubling trend of increasing nursing home closures

DES MOINES, IA. - Rural Iowa faces a nursing home crisis as increasing numbers of facilities are forced to close due to low wages, worker shortages, and other economic factors. According to the latest figures from the Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA), 17 nursing homes have shut their doors in the past year, with 15 closures occurring in rural parts of the state. IHCA President and CEO Brent Willet have expressed alarm at this situation.

Read full story
5 comments
Indiana State

Gun Reform advocates in Indiana face difficult battle despite growing support for change

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - Gun reform advocates in Indiana face a difficult battle to pass legislation, but they remain hopeful that public sentiment on firearms safety is beginning to shift. According to the Pew Research Center, more than 70% of Americans believe gun violence is either a "moderate" or "major" problem in the country, giving added impetus for potential change.

Read full story
53 comments

New York State pushes forward legislation to make abortion access easier and more convenient

ALBANY, NY. - New York State is making abortion access even easier and more accessible. A new bill proposed by Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, would allow pharmacists to dispense abortion medication without requiring a visit to a clinic. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued guidance allowing retail pharmacies to sell abortion pills.

Read full story
2 comments
Maryland State

21,000 lives claimed annually: Marylanders test your home for radon gas now

BALTIMORE, MD. - Radon is a naturally occurring, odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas produced by the breakdown of uranium in soil and rocks. The gas can seep into homes through cracks and gaps in foundations, walls, floors, pipes, and drains. Unfortunately, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and is estimated to claim 21,000 American lives yearly.

Read full story
4 comments
Connecticut State

Nursing crisis worsening in Connecticut: Union calls for $30 million investment to strengthen the healthcare system

HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut is facing a healthcare crisis that is testing the limits of its publicly funded system. This crisis has been brewing for years, with inadequate funding and staffing shortages contributing to a growing problem threatening the health and well-being of those using it.

Read full story
8 comments
Washington, DC

DOT launches investigation into Southwest Airlines over holiday travel nightmare

WASHINGTON, DC. - The Southwest Airlines holiday travel nightmare reverberates through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). After thousands of travelers were left stranded for days, DOT has investigated whether the airline made unrealistic flight schedules. This act would be considered a violation of federal law.

Read full story

Immigration: A vital tool in boosting population growth and supporting the aging population

LAREDO, TX. - The population of the United States is estimated to hit 400 million people by 2060, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. As the population grows, it presents several challenges and opportunities that must be addressed. One area where immigration can help is in boosting the population of the United States, thereby providing additional economic benefits and much-needed support for the aging population.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in Miami

MIAMI, FL. - Recently, unsealed federal grand jury indictments have revealed a large-scale fraud scheme designed to create an illegal shortcut for aspiring nurses to obtain their nursing degree and seek employment. Federal authorities in Florida have charged 25 people with participating in the scam, which was responsible for selling more than 7,600 fraudulent nursing degree diplomas from three different Florida-based nursing schools.

Read full story
2 comments

FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sight

SILVER SPRING, MD. - The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced proposed changes to the nation's policy on blood donations, which could finally level the playing field for gay and bisexual men who have long been denied the right to donate.

Read full story

South Dakota lawmakers consider dropping grocery tax to help ease inflation woes

PIERRE, SD. - As South Dakotans continue to grapple with the economic impacts of rising inflation, state legislators are taking a closer look at one source of revenue that has been met with political controversy: the grocery tax. A legislative committee has begun discussions on a plan to repeal this tax, which could help residents struggling to make ends meet.

Read full story
Texas State

Boeing set to arraigned in federal court on criminal fraud charge relating to 737 Max crashes

FORT WORTH, TX. - On Thursday, airplane maker Boeing will be arraigned in federal court in Texas on a criminal conspiracy charge of committing fraud relating to the crashes of two 737 Max jets in Indonesia and Ethiopia. In total, these incidents resulted in the deaths of 346 people.

Read full story

US Secret Service Report: Analysis of 180 mass attacks in the US reveals troubling statistics

WASHINGTON, DC. - The United States Secret Service (USSS) recently released a report analyzing 180 mass attacks that occurred in the United States between 2014 and 2019. According to the report, most of these attacks were directed at restaurants and retail stores. The USSS also found that firearms were used in 73% of the attacks, with 25% of those firearms being illegally acquired by the attackers.

Read full story

Opportunity emerges for white privilege discussions: Census reforms improve representation of multiculturalism

DEARBORN, MI. - The Biden administration has proposed significant changes to the forms used for the 2030 census and federal government surveys, which are intended to reflect better how Latinos and people of Middle Eastern or North African descent are counted in statistics across the United States.

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy