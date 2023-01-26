Delays caused by COVID-19 leave survivors of Baltimore County abuse waiting for justice

Photo by Jen Theodore on Unsplash

BALTIMORE, MD. - For decades, the Baltimore County Police Department has been under scrutiny for the mishandling of rape case evidence and its refusal to count and disclose rape kits. In 2017, the state legislature mandated a 20-year retention of rape kits to improve the situation. However, it remains a challenge today to get police departments to comply with this law.

In 2019, renewed efforts were made to test evidence from over 2,000 exams saved by retired Dr. Rudiger Breitenecker from when he practiced medicine until 1997. Dr. Breitenecker had a two-pronged preservation system of saving multiple glass slides and frozen glass tubes from each exam.

However, when his retirement came around, all frozen tubes were sent to police headquarters without guaranteeing that they would remain in good condition or be tested. Furthermore, what happened with the remaining samples is unclear, as the police have only reported retaining material from 50 cases out of all those stored by Dr. Breitenecker's meticulous record-keeping system.

The survivor community is now pushing hard to test this evidence and any other related evidence due to recent findings uncovered by an investigation into sexual abuse allegations against 158 priests conducted by Maryland's Attorney General's Office over 80 years.

One such priest was Anthony Joseph Maskell, who worked at Archbishop Keough High School and served as a Baltimore County police chaplain in the 1970s; victims claimed that officers brought into school by him were also abusers despite this being ignored by school staff members at the time according to Netflix's 2017 series "The Keepers."

Regardless, the push for justice has not been easy due to delays caused by COVID-19. Despite limited private resources, Dr. Breitenecker's samples are being tested. However, countless other cases involving photographic evidence and survivor testimonies remain unresolved due to a lack of workforce or investigation funds.

Furthermore, survivors can be too frightened or embarrassed to come forward about their experiences, resulting in never making it past local news outlets - if they make any headlines. This is why more support must be given so justice and truth may prevail over such ordeals.

The search for justice must continue, even though it may be a complex and lengthy process. Survivors deserve closure, and the victims of these heinous acts have endured enough trauma already, which is why it is so important to keep pushing for testing of evidence such as Dr. Breitenecker's samples or any other related evidence that can help put an end to this dark chapter in Baltimore County's history and give survivors peace at last.

Despite all the obstacles that remain in place, communities around Baltimore County will not rest until every perpetrator has been held accountable and justice is served.

But most importantly, hope will never die while some fight with courage and conviction to make sure that no one else ever has to go through what so many victims of rape have gone through in Baltimore County, and we need to ensure that the stories of these brave survivors become one of courage, not despair.

By demanding that police departments comply with state laws and properly store and test evidence from crimes such as sexual abuse or rape, we are taking a step towards bringing justice and restoring faith to those who may have lost it along the way.

Only by working together can we ensure that no more innocent victims will ever fall prey to such tragedies again. Through this challenging journey, let us never forget: no matter how hard times get; hope will always prevail.